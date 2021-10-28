Super Shopping Update - Out Now!

Hi everyone 👋

Happy update day! The Super Shopping Update is now available for Hokko Life here on Steam!

This update brings a whole new area to the game, so you’ll be able to visit the city centre by catching a train!

The city centre is made up of four main areas…

The town square – a more metropolitan area where three shops are located

The community store – where players can see and purchase the items from the community challenges

The main department store – where players can set up their own personal shop and visit the shops of other players

The seasonal store – which will open when seasonal items are in stock, for example at Halloween or Christmas

The update also adds a range of Halloween themed items, which will be available to you in the seasonal store!

On the subject of Halloween, why not create something extra spooky and enter it into our latest Creator Challenge? The deadline to upload your Halloween themed creations to the Creator Catalog in game is November 5th

Below are the full patch notes for the Super Shopping Update. If you encounter any issues with your game after this update, please let our team know using our support form.

PATCH NOTES

New:

New City Centre area, with separate stores for Community Challenges, Player Creations and Seasonal Content.

Moss has his own new Catalogue, where you can re-purchase items you've seen in the store.

Changes:

Builders hut and fashion store just take 1 day to build

All stores refresh at an interval of two days

Upgraded Player Store capacity to 8 slots

Separated out Creator Challenge submissions into their own UI and slot

Added more background level dressing to meadow locations

Moved player online authentication to start of game

Changed how item ownership is handled so items you create are no longer marked as "made by someone else" when you try to upload them after changing computer or similar

Tidied up level loading code to prevent potential bugs

Preparations for future work on online functionality

Fixes: