Update v1.8.0

This update is a small one, but adds two new maps for you all to play on!

'One Fish Lake' is a regular sized map with the grass theme, featuring a large fish-shaped lake. 'The Menagerie' is a small map, showcasing various pets locked away behind bars for your viewing pleasure. These maps are not locked to any season and will always be available.

We've also added a few Halloween items to the Item Shop, go buy them!

Development is slowing down a little bit on Paint Chips for now, but we hope to pick things back up again sometime soon. Thank you for playing and we hope you all enjoy your time in and out of the game!

New Stuff

New Map: One Fish Lake

New Map: The Menagerie

6 new Halloween themed items are available for purchase in the Item Shop

Fixes