V0.5.8版本更新公告（beta版本）

** the current status of this version

** After a week of testing, the Beta is now stable and we've decided to release the official version in the hope that more players will experience the new content and gameplay. (The save and the 4.0 version may not be compatible, if you want to play the new content to reopen the file, if you want to continue playing the old save, you can switch back to the Settings). If you find a BUG or crash, you can give us feedback from the player group, and we will immediately follow up to solve the BUG. At present, we have received a lot of feedback from players about the new content optimization BUG, which is being solved and will be updated and added to the game next week.

(Mobile game test invitation will also be released in advance in the group, should be within two weeks, you can come in advance to experience.)

** the next plan

** We will release early the gameplay for the banked Fairy battles and monster reworks in the next two weeks (beta)

divine reworks will be released within the next month.

(Please refer to the follow-up update plan for details, which may be partially advanced.)

New features

Relegated fairy transformation function

Players can choose the villain with high ability value to be converted into relegated fairy, so that he can learn skills, cultivate his talent and ability, collect all kinds of rare resources for him to make elixins, and break through the realm

New buildings

Banished Immortal residence, Shengxiantai, Pan Taoyuan, alchemy furnace, basic canal, wooden bridge, folk house (aquatic version), painted boat, aquatic ornaments (more than 30 kinds), etc

New wonders: colorful pool

New work system

You can acquire more than 10 kinds of skills through trading, hijacking altar, expedition and other games, and the number will be gradually updated later to enrich the depth of banished fairy training

Added faith building

Added different upgrade aura effects to statues and two different effects of Taoist temples.

New Magic cards

Added cards that can control the speed of gaining faith and magic cards that can increase the limit of villagers' satiation

Monster attack logic modified (1)

Different monsters will have different focus of attack, some will plunder resources, some will attack certain buildings first (this system will be gradually reworked to make monsters more present and interact with relegated fairies or summoned objects) and the frequency of spawns will be temporarily reduced

7, canal construction

You can customize all kinds of canals, you can build artificial lakes or canals as you want (in the next version, canals will be upgraded, roads and walls will be upgraded, and the appearance will change)