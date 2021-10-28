Update/Fixes #01 (28.10.2021)

All level fixes

-Fixed a problem with the treasure maps (old original variant) being visible when it should not be.

-Fixed issues with parrot achievement (occasionally) not popping by replacing parrot triggers, making them simpler to achieve.

2-Dusty Canyon Mines

-Fixed break in the ocean invisible walls that allowed the player to walk into infinity and beyond!

-Replaced rock under goblet in underground waterway with a sloped platform, making it easier to collect.

-Fixed a problem with a rock archway poking down into the underground waterways.

3-Volcanic Mushroom Caves

-Increased the level of in-game music slightly.

-Increased the collectable Skull trigger to make it easier to collect.

-Increased the collectable goblet trigger to make it easier to collect.

4-Mountain Plateau

-Removed a sand bank and replaced with a prettier grass/mud bank.

-Fixed an issue with water footsteps on the grass.

-Fixed issues with wood footsteps on rock.

-Added a few respawns and blockers to the level to avoid any escapees!

6-Jungle Maze

-Increased the level of in-game music slightly.

-Increased the collectable goblet trigger to make it easier to collect.

Thank you all for contributing feedback and reporting any bugs.

Thank you, you are all helping make the game better for everyone.