The Mutation 2.0 Update Note

Dear survivors, version 1.3.5 have been updated today.

The updated version will include new enemies, new levels, and new shop system!

After this update, we now officially support Valve Index & welcome more survivors to join us!

Some adjustments have been made on a few ability cards and fighting style, and gameplay is now more intense than ever.

Other than new content, we have worked on the optimization of the gameplay, players should expect smoother gameplay.

The game will be on the Halloween special sales in steam with 33% off discount from 29 October to 2 November, do not miss the chance to have it during this Halloween.

This Halloween, we have included an exclusive limited-time campaign, during the campaign, survivors can attain Halloween Steam achievements by completing various tasks (from now to before the end of the Halloween sale period).

Please find the more detailed content of the updates below.

Mutation Mode Chapter 2



The second chapter consists of 6 stages, survivors can expect to face the new enemies and use new ability cards in this new chapter.

Unlock this chapter by collecting 30-45 stars, we welcome all survivors to take on this challenge and fight for the top ranking.

Next is the introduction of the store system, new enemies, new exterminate cards.

Shop System

Survivors now have more areas to spend the currency earned in missions. You are now able to purchase different levels of ability cards with unique enhancement abilities.

This shop system will provide survivors more choices in strengthening, it makes survivors easier on building genres and abilities.



Some selection process of the ability card is replaced by the store system. Survivors can find the shop system in the following levels: 1-Ex, 2-Ex, and all mutation mode levels, the shop system will appear twice when there are more than 20 waves and the shop system will appear only once during stages which last 15 waves.

Products List

(Click "Show Details" to see full information)

Gun maintenance

Damage +5%, Firing Rate +5%

4 Leaf Clover

Critical Chance +5%

Vampiric Fangs

Lifesteal Chance +3%, Lifesteal +1%

Tough guy proof

Damage Reduction +5%

Protein Shake

Max HP +15%

Energy bracelet

Max Shield +25%

Supercharger

Shield Restoration Rate +50%

Bandage

Recover 30% HP

Gambler's Cocktail

Recover 1% of max HP upon critical strike, cool down for 2 seconds

Vampire's Heart

Lifesteal effect heals an additional 2% of max hp. Cool down for 2 seconds

Adrenaline

After taking damage, attack power +20% for 3 seconds

Choke

Bullet Spread Angle -20%

50. Cal Bullet

Bullet Speed +35%

Double nutrition

All healing effects increased by 5%

Assasin's Memoir

Torso Damage +2% for every kill, stacks infinitely and returns to 0 at the end of the wave

Revive Token

Resurrect once (full HP and shield), and knock back the surrounding enemies by 2 meters

New Enemies

There are 4 brands new enemies that will appear in mutation mode chapter 2.

These enemies spawn anywhere and will surprise the survivors. When paired with a mutation card, they will be even stronger.



For a detailed list of new enemies, please refer to this survivor log.。

New Enemies List

(Click "Show Details" to see full information)

Pyro



The highly aggressive special infected zombies spit flames, leaving survivors no space to breathe!



Infector



The aggressiveness is as intense as PYRO, but the acid attack will cause continuous damage to survivors!





Sludger



Shoots out the that obstruct the line of sight.





Howler



A special infected zombie who is nonaggressive. However, the howler attracts hoards of zombies that can easily be too much to handle if the threat isn't managed.



New Mutation Cards

Beyond the existing mutations cards, there will be new mutation cards that appear in chapter 2. Survivors, ready yourself and face enemies more fearsome than ever. (Or will you continue to be a coward?)



New Mutation Cards List

(Click "Show Details" to see full information)

Buy one get one free

The number of zombies summoned by the Howler is doubled

Additional scores: +30%

Frenetic

Giant infected enemies gain 50% movement speed when below 50% HP

Additional scores: +10%

Rot

A giant infected enemy emits deadly toxins, dealing 1% max hp/second damage

Additional scores: +20%

Yatawu

The crow's HP +200%, movement speed +50%.

Additional scores: +30%

BAM BAM

Club Wielding Giants +150% HP and +50% movement

Additional scores: +10%

Titan

MEGA boss gets an upgrade!

Increased HP, Movement and Attack Speed +30%

Additional scores: +30%

Tower shield

The size of shield enemies wield increases by 20%

Additional scores: +10%

Content of the Halloween exclusive limited-time campaign

Halloween Steam Achievement

Trick or Treat



Choose Pumpkin juice card

Out With It



Choose Pumpkin pie card

Halloween special edition ability cards

Pumpkin Pie

Max HP +15%, Recover 50% HP

Rarity: Rare

Halloween special edition shop products

Pumpkin juice

Recover 30% HP

Balance Changes

Ability Cards Changes

(Click "Show Details" to see full information)

Evolution (Damage)

Damage +5% for every 15 enemies killed (maximum stack: 6 times)

↓

Damage +5% for every 20 enemies killed (maximum stack: 6 times)

Death Splinter

30% chance to split 2 bullets to its surroundings upon killing

↓

After killing the infected, split 2 bullets to attack the surroundings (cool down 1 seconds)

Shock Wave

10% chance to knock back enemies by 2 meters upon hitting

↓

When hitting an enemy, knock back the target by 2 meters (cool down 2 seconds)

Awareness

Temporarily increase Firing Rate by +50% for 10 seconds after taking damage

↓

Temporarily increase Firing Rate by +50% for 5 seconds after taking damage

HP Attack

Deal an extra damage base on 15% current HP per hit

↓

Deal an extra damage base on 12% current HP per hit

Headstart

Damage +30% for 20 seconds after every wave start

↓

Damage +40% for 20 seconds after every wave start

Sticky Bullets

Inflict slow upon critical hit (reduce movement speed for 50% for 3 seconds)

↓

Hitting the enemy's leg slows them down (50% slow for 3 seconds, Cool down 0 second)

Combo Hunter Healing

Recover 5% HP for every 15 combo

↓

Every 15 Combo restores 2% HP and 2% Shield

Berserker

Damage +50% when current HP is less than 35%

↓

Firing Rate +50% when current HP is less than 50%

Final showdown

The last bullet of magazine deals 3X damage

↓

The last bullet of magazine deals 5X damage

Mental Fortitude

Damage Reduction +25% when current HP is less than 50%

↓

Damage Reduction +30% when current HP is less than 50%

Blood Pact

Damage +75%, -10% HP per attack (will not cause death)

↓

Damage +75%, -2% HP per attack (will not cause death)

Imperfection

Max HP +80%, Damage Reduction -10%

↓

Max HP +80%, Damage Reduction -20%

Ability Cards Removal

Steady Hands

Revive Token (move to the shop system)

Levels Changes

Shop parts in the mutation mode chapter 1, 1-Ex and 2-Ex (replaced 1-2 times the part of the selecting of the ability card)

Fighting Style Changes

Cryogenics

Causes a frost explosion upon hitting a frozen enemy. Dealing 200% damage and freezing enemies within a 3-meter radius (Cooldown: 2s)

↓

An ice storm is generated when hitting a frozen enemy, dealing 200% damage and freezing enemies within a radius of 3 meters for 3 seconds. (cool down 3 seconds)

Performance Changes

Game engine upgraded to Unity2019 version, which will have lots of positive effects on game performance.

Adjust parts of the game logic, which reduces the burden of the CPU.

Optimize parts of the graphics, which to reduce graphical lag.

Valve Index support

The operations method of the Index:

Trigger-shooting, operation UI interface

Button A – Reload

Button B – Pause the game during stages

Adjustment of the game control

We would like to thank all our loyal survivors who have given valuable feedback and discussion in our Discord server. We revised the reload mechanism to a simpler automatic method.

Reload now happens automatically once the magazine is empty.

Other Changes

Adjustments on the sound effect

Bug Fixes

Fixed the bug in the reconfirmation interface when players give up on the mission, you can still press the game setting and the button of the return to mission.

Fixed the bug in the sound effect of the chainsaw when starting the game.

Thank you for being a huge part to VAR: Exterminate, please feel free to comment or message us with the link below, or join our Discord to discuss with other players and developers.

Thanks to the community, especially Brandon, Bok3Ron for helping with the new content production! We're very grateful.

Happy Halloween!