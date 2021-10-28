Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.12.3

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
Bug Fixes:
- Corrected Centre of Mass for the new Halloween Cosmetic Mask Blocks.
Game Balancing Tweaks:
-
Slightly decreased the damage of the following GeoCorp Weapons:
- Nail Gun
- Catapult
- Scrap Gun
- Mortar
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Czech friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- ZombieSpider
Changed depots in testing branch