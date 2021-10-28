Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.12.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7616070 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 09:59:22 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bug Fixes:

Corrected Centre of Mass for the new Halloween Cosmetic Mask Blocks.

Game Balancing Tweaks:

Slightly decreased the damage of the following GeoCorp Weapons: Nail Gun Catapult Scrap Gun Mortar



Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Czech friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: