TerraTech update for 28 October 2021

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.12.3

Build 7616070

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

Bug Fixes:
  • Corrected Centre of Mass for the new Halloween Cosmetic Mask Blocks.
Game Balancing Tweaks:

  • Slightly decreased the damage of the following GeoCorp Weapons:

    • Nail Gun
    • Catapult
    • Scrap Gun
    • Mortar
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Czech friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • ZombieSpider

TerraTech Win64 Depot 285926
TerraTech Linux64 Depot 285935
TerraTech MacOS64 Depot 331931
