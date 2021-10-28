Share · View all patches · Build 7616047 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 11:39:24 UTC by Wendy

★ 2 NEW MAPS: ‘Shard of Wiqqarra' & 'Amara’s Fountain’!

★ 80+ new 'Mystic Sands' themed skin items!

★ 50+ new props!

★ New achievement 'I’m taking this home'!

Patch 1.2 (Mystic Sands Event)

Join the ‘Mystic Sands’ event! Play on the maps ‘Shard of Wiqqarra’ & ‘Amara’s Fountain’ and collect Scarabs to obtain ‘Mystic Sands’ skin items.

Added: 2 new maps (Shard of Wiqqarra & Amara’s Fountain)

Added: 50+ new props

Added: 80+ new skin items

Added: ‘I’m taking this home’ achievement

Added: Mouse wheel controlled zoom for field of vision of controlled props

Added: New metal & crystal impact sounds for various Hunter projectiles

Added: Fill A Pot playability for ‘Morgaryll Forest’ (wip)

Changed: Temporarily activated Grunewald Library blood moon version

Fixed: ‘Tourist’ Achievement

Fixed: Required player amount to obtain achievements

Fixed: Removed falsely displayed ‘Change Team’ option for mid-game joining Hunters

Fixed: Witches’ Cauldron recipe information update after switching between craftable and non-craftable recipes

‘Mystic Sands’ content will be available for ‘Creative Mode’ in a later update in combination with a new map contest.