★ 2 NEW MAPS: ‘Shard of Wiqqarra' & 'Amara’s Fountain’!
★ 80+ new 'Mystic Sands' themed skin items!
★ 50+ new props!
★ New achievement 'I’m taking this home'!
★ Patchnotes
Patch 1.2 (Mystic Sands Event)
Join the ‘Mystic Sands’ event! Play on the maps ‘Shard of Wiqqarra’ & ‘Amara’s Fountain’ and collect Scarabs to obtain ‘Mystic Sands’ skin items.
Added: 2 new maps (Shard of Wiqqarra & Amara’s Fountain)
Added: 50+ new props
Added: 80+ new skin items
Added: ‘I’m taking this home’ achievement
Added: Mouse wheel controlled zoom for field of vision of controlled props
Added: New metal & crystal impact sounds for various Hunter projectiles
Added: Fill A Pot playability for ‘Morgaryll Forest’ (wip)
Changed: Temporarily activated Grunewald Library blood moon version
Fixed: ‘Tourist’ Achievement
Fixed: Required player amount to obtain achievements
Fixed: Removed falsely displayed ‘Change Team’ option for mid-game joining Hunters
Fixed: Witches’ Cauldron recipe information update after switching between craftable and non-craftable recipes
‘Mystic Sands’ content will be available for ‘Creative Mode’ in a later update in combination with a new map contest.
