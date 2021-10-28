October Update - Bug Fix Bonanza

Best KARDS community!

Welcome to the latest KARDS patch and our Bug Fix Bonanza!

With great delight, we have released this newest patch full of bug fixes on October 28th. The team has waged a full-fledged war against bugs and rooted out a massive amount; more than 60 bugs of all sorts were crushed. We also made some minor improvements to the backend system.

Additionally to the bug fixes, we have made preparations for Halloween. More about the Halloween activities will follow shortly in a separate article.

Important Changes

SAIUN DEPLOYMENT

We have changed the deployment process of the C6N SAIUN. Until now, any activated countermeasure could trigger during the deployment process of the Saiun. This has changed. Now when you deploy the Saiun, it will disable the triggering of active countermeasures.

Example of the change

Your opponent has an active CARELESS TALK countermeasure. You play Saiun in an attempt to deploy it.

Old behavior

Careless Talk triggers. The Saiun gets damaged and destroyed, never reaches the battlefield.

New behavior

Careless Talk doesn't trigger. The Saiun will get deployed and reaches the battlefield.

IMPROVEMENTS

When your opponent is choosing between 3 cards (e.g., using A FEW GOOD MEN), you will now see that he is choosing something (not what, of course).

BUG FIXES

Card and gameplay mechanics

39TH BOLOGNA REGIMENT + CONFUSION + URAL FACTORIES weren't correctly working together. Fixed.

Playing TYPE 98 KE-NI and ENCIRCLEMENT was incorrect. Fixed.

LONG RANGE DESERT GROUP wasn't working correctly when affected units were attacked by a No 1 COMMANDO. Fixed.

LONG RANGE DESERT GROUP was sometimes not triggering on affected units that dealt damage on destruction. Fixed

FIRST TO FIGHT effect was removed when the affected unit was being taken control by its enemy. Fixed.

When IMPERIAL STRENGTH was countered by ULTRA, the rest of the active countermeasures would still act as unactivated through the turn. Fixed.

YAMATO's effect would damage the wrong HQ when the affected unit was destroyed while being taken control by the enemy. Fixed.

845th RIFLES was adding the wrong amount of defense when attacking 756th REGIMENT. Fixed.

STUKA's and LANCASTER B.III's effect was triggering when ROYAL ULSTER RIFLES redirected all damage from the HQ. Fixed.

OBICE's was triggering cancel deployment effects but shouldn't. Fixed.

GROUNDED would put the card in the wrong deck if being controlled by the enemy. Fixed.

2nd CALIFORNIA's effect was being triggered by damage orders while affected by OUTMANUEVER. Fixed.

175th MOTORIZED was not working correctly with spawned tanks. Fixed

P-40 K was not correctly working when destroyed at the same time as a bomber. Fixed.

P1Y GINGA was triggering when removed by SENDAI REGIMENT. Fixed.

PARADE was not duplicating costs correctly in some cases. Fixed.

SPITFIRE MKII buff not removed when taken control of. Fixed.

RAF GROUND CREW was sometimes not lowering the cost of cards drawn in enemy turn. Fixed.

RAPID ENGAGEMENT effect sometimes did not leave the unit as intended. Fixed.

ROAD TO BERLIN was sometimes counting damage at the start of an enemy turn. Fixed.

The hand target selection of the PBY CATALINA was bugged when its owner was disconnected. Fixed.

Fury wasn't working correctly when given to non-tank units that can move and attack during the same turn. Fixed.

T-70 with "Destroyed at the end of the second turn on the battlefield." are no longer discarded when sent to hand and will not be destroyed until the end of the next turn after being played back from hand.

In some cases, after a card was played from hand due to another card's effect (for example, with Special Assignment), the next card that takes a target on deployment would target an incorrect card. Fixed.

Units that had attacked twice with Fury then lost Fury and gained it again, all during the same turn, could attack once more. Fixed.

JUGGERNAUT's death effect was being removed when the unit was taken control by the enemy. Fixed.

SENDAI REGIMENT returned the card it had removed when taken control by the enemy. Fixed.

There was an issue with EMBARGO and spawned units. Fixed.

There was an issue with Destruction and the T-28 Soviet tank. Fixed.

The tooltip of the T-60 didn't show the card it spawns on destruction (a T-34 1942). Fixed.

Countermeasures that had been activated while SAIUN was on board would not trigger the turn it was removed from the board. Fixed.

AI-specific

INFANTRY REGIMENT and Ki-83 were sometimes triggering when they shouldn't. Fixed.

STUKA and LANCASTER B.III were triggering when damage was redirected to ROYAL ULSTER RIFLES. Fixed.

LONG RANGE DESERT GROUP wasn't triggering on affected 152mm HOWITZER GUN's destroyed effect. Fixed.

In rare cases, the destruction effect from AKITA REGIMENT was triggering twice. Fixed.

When the AI attacked with No. 1 COMMANDO and killed it purely with the attack, it could sometimes trigger the destruction of the killed card twice. Fixed.

ARGYLLSHIRE HIGHLANDER did not lose its bonus attack immediately after guarding unit lost guard from T19 HOWITZER's attack by AI. Fixed

AI's damage orders weren't dealing damage to GLADIATOR ESCORT when it was defending a STIRLING. Fixed

QF 40mm Mk III wasn't correctly working on AI's turn. Fixed.

125th RIFLE REGIMENT's trigger effect dealt damage equal to its defense while ROYAL WEST KENTS was on board. Fixed.

YAMAGATA REGIMENT was not getting its passive effect when played by the AI as the last card in hand.

Visuals (gameplay function worked correctly)

The MIKAWA REGIMENT had a tooltip for Fury. Fixed.

The operation cost reduction of PANZER 35(t) didn't show after fast playing. Fixed.

The visual location when retreating multiple targets was sometimes wrong (e.g., guarded units not appearing adjacent to guards). Fixed.

When the opponent had connection issues, the "move to top of deck" visual was bugged. Fixed.

There was a visual bug on STARS & STRIPES. Fixed.

Countdown on Double XP events was showing the incorrect time. Fixed.

The WELLINGTON had a trigger icon. Fixed.

The 48e 48E RÉGIMENT D'INFANTERIE lacked the icon for passive effects. Fixed.

The frontline disappeared in some cases in lower graphic settings. Fixed.

Fixed match history bugs. For example, Countermeasures not showing or their actions, damage/destroy multiple units from indirect actions, and play directly from hand action not showing.

Some actions were shown multiple times. Fixed.

No. 3 COMMANDO's effect on AI's turn wasn't correctly working. Fixed.

Localization

The title and text of the Polikarpov PO-2 were incorrect. Fixed.

Polish dates in the World Championship were incorrect. Fixed.

Some cards of the recent balance patch showed Polish text instead of Portuguese. Fixed

Card reward images for Theaters of War for Spanish and Italian used the English version. Fixed.

Various localization bugs for French and Polish have been fixed.

