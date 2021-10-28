OCTOBER UPDATE NOW LIVE | Private MP Games, Save Slots, Name Animals and More!

Hello ranchers,

The October update is now live and available for download! We've introduced some much requested features: password-protected multiplayer games, multiple save slots and the ability to name your animals.





We also couldn't resist joining in on the Halloween fun, so we've made a number of temporary changes to the game. You'll notice that the world has been altered to better fit the spooky season, and that something is a little... off with the wolves.





Full Patch Notes

New

-Halloween map style (dead trees and grass, the weather is more likely to be foggy - this is temporary during the spooky season)

-Nightmare wolves added (temporary during the spooky season)

-Ability to rename animals using tags

-Naming tags and pumpkin lantern available to purchase from the hardware store (Pumpkins purchased during the spooky season will remain in your save, but once the season ends you won't be able to buy any more)

-Pumpkin light colour can be changed using paint (available to purchase from hardware store)

-Multiple save slots with the ability to backup/duplicate saves in the main menu

-The ability to join multiplayer games using a password or session code

-DLSS support and new AA settings (AA settings for disabling ghosting)

-Switched the backend to Unreal Engine multiplayer services

PLEASE NOTE: Halloween content will be removed on 4 November.

What's to Come

There's still plenty of exciting new content on the way for Ranch Simulator. Check out our latest Early Access roadmap if you haven't already: