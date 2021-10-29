Introducing Version 0.19.2.0 - Huge Content Update & Halloween Event!

The spooky season has come to HordeCore (yes, even spookier than before)! This patch includes not only our favorite seasonal event — Halloween — but also a massive content update that reflects how far we've come with the development of HordeCore in the past months. The list is HUGE, so let’s dig into it!

CONTENT

A strange green fog has appeared throughout the wastelands, and there are rumors of Survivors being taken away by red-hooded figures wearing unusual masks. We don’t know who they are but are advising everyone to fire on sight — just to be sure it’s not Hordelings playing tricks on us. After all, who wants to become their treat?

Dozens of new weapons, armor, and masks can now be crafted and looted throughout the wastelands.

Crafting improvements! Tons of new crafting recipes are now available to try, and there's a lot more to unlock through your Skill Tree.

New Salvaging system! You can now deconstruct any weapon or armor into useful crafting materials, anywhere, anytime.

New Healing system! Higher risks, higher rewards - you will now need to hold your healing key while your character heals, but it will also partially heal your entire party!

Carve your own path through the wastelands! Our new Map system allows you to make meaningful decisions while progressing through the story.

The new map means brand new side-quests and missions! Now you have lots of new ways to challenge yourself while you hunt for the loot you need.

Skill Modifiers — a new way to customize your Survivors' fighting skills! You can now combine powerful modifiers that will drastically change any Survivor's special ability, with LOTS of possible combinations available. Do you like your Hordelings nice and crispy or blown to bits?

More control over your team! With our reworked Party Management and Party Control systems, you can now access any of your survivor's skills at the stroke of a button.

Improved Skill Tree! A lot of unlockable passives have been re-worked to impact your play-through in more meaningful ways.

Legendary Items! That's right, from the deadliest headgear to the fluffiest slippers, legendary items can now be looted... and crafted!

CO-OP IMPROVEMENTS

Be more than a ghost! Local co-op players can now pick up items and interact with the world around them.

Your own inventory! Local co-op players can now open their own inventory with items and other fancy things!

Saved progression! New local co-op players are included in your local saveslots, so you and your friends can continue to play together anytime.

VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS

New blood effects! The art of extermination has never been this beautiful;

Several new ambient Particle effects;

New bullets and damage effects on different weapons. It would be boring if a pistol and a rocket launcher had the same impact, right?

Updated skill effects — new skill modifiers will drastically change their appearance;

New healing effects;

Improved scene transitions.

UI IMPROVEMENTS

We’ll be honest — the old UI did the job, but it wasn’t the prettiest to look at. The good news is that we got rid of it and created a new one from scratch!

We’ve completely reworked all menus;

Completely redesigned in-game HUD;

Reworked Crafting & Cooking tables;

Created new Inventory UI & UX;

Added new Party Management UI;

HordeTactics got a new Deck Management system & UI;

New Map Navigation & detailed level information.

PERFORMANCE

Heavily improved performance across the board;

Improved visual fidelity on lower graphical settings.

Please let us know how do you like the new and improved HordeCore! If you don't want to miss big news, such as this update, - wishlist and follow us!

Thank you and have fun!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1421960/HordeCore_Training_Ground/