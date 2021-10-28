Update 9 - Welcome Home

YouTube

Before we begin, we can't express enough how important you were with all the feedback provided during all these months that we are in Early Access. We would never get this quality of update without your help. Very, very thank you!

Now that we have a clear vision of what Adore should be, we can plan for the 1.0 launch.

We believe that this new core gameplay loop is very solid. We are having a blast playing it for the last weeks.

After this patch, our main focus will be adding content, features, polishing the game & fixing bugs.

Also, there are lots of new things to add after 1.0. Our plan is to support the game as long as we are able to. With new systems, maps, creatures, items, features, bosses, and much more!

Are you ready?

For all veteran adorers and apprentices: WELCOME HOME!

You can check how big and important this patch is at our previous Devlogs:

New Creatures

– Aaron [Dragon]





Our first Dragon is Aaron! A very robust creature with a basic attack that bites two times before flying back and throwing a fireball.

Special Attack: Flies in a straight line, expelling fire and inflicting fire on enemies.

– Melkran [Dragon]



Melkran has a very powerful basic attack, a flame that deals damage in a cone area.

His special is also very unique for controlling the pace of the battlefield.

Special Attack: Transform all nearby enemies in sheep for a brief duration.

– Spreek [Dragon]





This is one of the most agile creatures that ever lived in Gaterdrik. It combines mobility with fireball attacks and closes the gap to use his claws.

Special Attack: Creates a huge area with fire, inflicting damage on enemies and giving attack speed to allies.



– ???? [????]



[spoiler]???????? ??????, ???? ????? ? ???? ????? ??. ???? ???? ?????.[/spoiler]



Special Attack: [spoiler]????????: ?????? ???? ????? ? ???? ????? ??[/spoiler]

Highlights

New Home

New Shrine of the Adorer

New Ability & Sinergy System

New Cooking System

Reworked the Items System

New Gameplay Loop (Worldmap)

Expeditions!

New Quests

4 New Creatures (NEW TYPE!)

Dummies!

New Capture System

Reworked the Rune System

Reworked the Trait System

Lot's of UI redesign and quality of life changes

More!

Reworks & Adjustments

[ Community Suggestion ] - UI Arrow pointing to quests and objectives.

] - UI Arrow pointing to quests and objectives. Riding system improved: Now, if you press and release the creature's button, it still activates the riding. There were lots of situations, with the new quick summon, where the player ended up forgetting about the riding system.

Now, if you press and release the creature's button, it still activates the riding. There were lots of situations, with the new quick summon, where the player ended up forgetting about the riding system. Riding system improved: Now you can summon other creatures while riding! You need to summon the mount with a "Quick Summon" (do not hold its button, just tap) and then you are free to summon other creatures,

Now you can summon other creatures while riding! You need to summon the mount with a "Quick Summon" (do not hold its button, just tap) and then you are free to summon other creatures, Old Essences now are named "Particles of Gaterdrik", they are used to capture new creatures.

Particles of Gaterdrik are now permanent.

The Staff Ability now has his own energy bar. It fills by killing cursed creatures. When fully charged you can use the Staff Ability . You no longer need the old essence.

now has his own energy bar. It fills by killing cursed creatures. When fully charged you can use the . You no longer need the old essence. Removed the item "Drak'in's Secrets"

Tips temporarily removed from the loading screen

Balance

[ Community Suggestion ] - Creatures with armor are not affected by Stun anymore. But it can be freezed.

] - Creatures with armor are not affected by Stun anymore. But it can be freezed. [ Community Suggestion ] - Activate the Mechanisms Event: Now if you step outside of the mechanism, it will not begin to drop immediately. Only if you stay outside for a long period.

] - Now if you step outside of the mechanism, it will not begin to drop immediately. Only if you stay outside for a long period. [ Community Suggestion ] - Escort the Orb Event: increased the Orb acceleration from 2 to 2.5

] - increased the Orb acceleration from 2 to 2.5 [ Community Suggestion ] - Escort the Orb Event: maximum speed from 4.5 to 5.

] - maximum speed from 4.5 to 5. [ Community Suggestion ] - Escort the Orb Event: creatures will not spawn if you are outside of the orb area.

] - creatures will not spawn if you are outside of the orb area. [ Community Suggestion ] - All creatures' turn rate increased from 2 to 10. This will help them to chase the target much better, even if you summon them in the wrong direction.

] - All creatures' turn rate increased from 2 to 10. This will help them to chase the target much better, even if you summon them in the wrong direction. Tzena's special ability cost increased by 20%.

Krooth's base health decreased from 25 to 20

Tupeba's base damage decreased from 10 to 7

Frogma's base damage decreased from 12 to 9

Louxar's base damage decreased from 30 to 20 and the ability damage from 15 to 10.

Fanart!

Gibran did an amazing fanart in 3D!



