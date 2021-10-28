Pumpkins Are Here - Totemlands v0.5 Released!

Hello to all,

A new update for Totemlands, version 0.5, has arrived, and just in time for Halloween. What a coincidence. Here's a list of what's new in the game:

Features

New locations!

A passage to the north of Ridged Cove has opened up, which leads to a misty patch of land called [spoiler]The Boneyard[/spoiler]. And if you'll voyage even further up north you'll arrive to [spoiler]Pumpkin Backyard[/spoiler], which kind of fits a current festive period.

More Oaklinger Spirits to hunt

New locations are inhabited by never before seen spirits. To catch one of them you'll need to use a certain item, because this little bugger is not visible to the eyes of the mere mortal.

More Totem Pieces to build

New Oalinger Spirits means new Totem Pieces. New pieces produce the most expensive Relics yet, however you'll have to do some prep work before you can gain any profit from these newcomers.

Purifierbot

This new biobot turns any spirit you hunt into Pure Spirit, how that works is beyond me.

Large Garden Patch

This 3 x 3 size facility (compered to regular 2 x 2 size Garden Patch) allows to grow larger Mutant Veggies that simply don't fit into regular size Garden Patch, which brings us to the next feature...

Mutant Pumpkin

Mutant Pumpkin seeds are now sold at Seedling Stand. This beast of crop requires Large Garden Patch to grow.

Consumables

Consumables are items that can be... well... consumed when in your inventory. Once consumed they grant you some kind of boost or effect. There's only one consumable so far, however - Ghost Amulet.

Mystic Tree & Bone Tree

New type of trees are added that only grows in the new locations. Just like any other plant in the game they drop resources when chopped down, which are used for crafting new structures.

Some new upgrades

A few upgrades has been added to Research Center and these are expensive ones.

Spirit Wall is back

The biggest racketeer of Oakshade is back blocking the way to [spoiler]The Boneyard[/spoiler] and his love of Relics is bigger than ever.

**New resources[b]

A handful of new resources added that you'll need to collect in order to fully fill out the "Resources" section of the Notebook.

[b]5 Fishes added**.

Currently there are 25 different fishes inhabiting waters of Oakshade. You’ll need to upgrade your fishing rod to level 3 to catch one of them.

12 New Eye Shapes

So there's even more options for character creation.

Changes

Upgrades that haven’t been unlocked won’t show up in “New Upgrade Researched” pop-up box when new area is unlocked.

Pop up box added to Combinator facility, that shows up when there’s a new item to craft.

Audio

Purifierbot working sound effect added.

Sounds effects when player consumes an item added.

[spoiler]The Boneyard[/spoiler] ambient sound effect added.

[spoiler]Pumpkin Backyard[/spoiler] ambient sound effect added.

Oaklinger Spirit throwing sound effect added.

Bug Fixes

Cursor not showing rotate symbol when building objects that can only be rotated by 180 degrees.

Palm tree not dropping palm seeds.

Items disappearing when moving bulk items from vault to inventory, when there’s not enough space in the inventory.

What's next?

There are two paths I can go by:

Path A

With the next update I would like to add some quality of life improvements - like allowing biobots to refine a batch of resources, opposed to only one at a time as it currently is. Teleporting is also in the do to list as a map gets larger I want to add a quick travel option. Character upgrades were planed for this update, but I wasn't able to add them just yet, as some other work took more time than expected. Finally I've been itching to translate the game to more languages.

Path B

I would like to try doing a little overhaul. Most of the game would be intact, you would still hunt spirits and build totem poles, but there would be some changes here and there. The biggest thing I don't like about the game currently, is how totems are just for money making and they do not have any secondary effect - like passive boosts.

These things are still in my head and even if I decide to overhaul the game it would be uploaded as a separate build, meaning that it would not overwrite the current gameplay and both version would be available.

That's all for now and as always if you have any suggestion post it in to Community Hub's Suggestion Box.

Cheers,

---Hobofeller

(version 0.5)