At the start of a long run: Early Access begins

Desert Runners,

After two years of preparation, it’s finally time to compete. Everything we did so far was to get to this point. An ocean of sand lies in front of us all. Let’s get this done together, Early Access is here!

Enjoy the new trailer:

For us at Tunnel Vision getting to this point feels like a great achievement, however, there’s still much work to be done. With that in mind, soon we’ll share with you our part of the roadmap for the future, just a glimpse of what we intend to do. And we are absolutely sure that – with your feedback and your help – this Early Access will blossom many more cool ideas.

Last but not least, to celebrate the release, we will be streaming the game from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm CEST. Come join us!

But be careful out there, for this scorching desert is a stone-cold executioner.

Tunnel Vision and Toplitz Productions Teams