Juicy Bois: Fashionably Moist Conflict update for 28 October 2021

Regular Update

28 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some of the underline issues within Juicy Bois have been addressed.

It's EXTRMEMLY sad that the delicious information that would benefit the game was stripped away from everyone who wanted to learn.

So came a solution, not only to fix the issue but to add that very information into the Village!

Now! when you go into the Village, if you look behind you in your house, you'll see a picture of the learning area!

It has changed a bit to simplify things, but all that tasty information is still right there.

Oh, you thought we were done? Well, no. Let's see who can learn the fastest by adding a scoreboard!

Good luck and have fun!

