Server will be updated for maintenance on 10/28 14:00

The content of this update is.

①Profession adjustment: restore the magic swordsman, ranger, summoner profession, and adjust the relevant skills.

②Prop shop: Adjusted the price of some goods.

③Item-related: new 90+ musical instruments

④Copy related: Close 60 80 level copy.

⑤ siege war: modified to every Tuesday, Thursday, seven registration, Monday, Wednesday, Friday for the siege war time, shorten the siege war time reduced by 30 minutes, 19:45 into the field, 20:00-22:00 for the siege time.

⑥Battle rules of the ship: when the character is on the ship, the characters can not attack each other. Boats can only be attacked by boats. Increase the movement speed of the boat.

⑦ Meeting battle: both sides of the meeting will change their names to color if non-meeting personnel are assisting.

⑧ Modify the number of guards to kill the invisible red name, the number will be added one after another.

⑨ raised the money explosion rate and some equipment explosion rate

