Happy Halloween! Osteoblasts: Hall of Doors Update 1.1.0 Released!

Hello, fellow Skeletons!



Osteoblasts has a new update featuring a ton of new content, including the Hall Of Doors Update, which is a Halloween gift from Anglerman to the fans! This update includes 14 new enemies, 11 new areas and over 2 hours of fresh new gameplay! This is a special update and this game will probably not be receiving new updates or DLCs in the future, unless Anglerman is really feeling it, so please enjoy it to the fullest in this spooky season!

For the Korean fans, a translation will be released later.

These are the Patchnotes of this update:

Osteoblasts version 1.1.0 patch notes

Additions:

New Areas can be accessed from a mysterious room after acquiring the Snail Key. Each area also requires a certain Emblem to open.

Doggerland

Wheel of the Past

Harvest Factory

New Enemies

Bonefactor

Dog skull

Coconut Dog

Cat Hunter

Headless Horseman

Grigori Fiend

Grigori Tribesman

Grigori Shaman

Grigori Shogun

Evangelist

Poltergoat

Creatura

Stheno

A few secret new items and skills

Changelog

Rebalanced encounters at the Treeline

Fixed several collisions in the Smoke Woods, Bastion, Jufra and Prison maps

Changed enemy spawns at the Water Well

Fixed the Samurai Quest at the Lakes

Fixed Marrow of a Bone passive, now correctly gives +1 Marrow every time you take damage in battle.

Removed Fake Coupon from a Boulder in Ragmaria

Fixed the occasion where Cave Vision was absent from the Bone Tunnel

Fixed Dog Treats not working correctly

Fixed the infinite chests from the village

Adjusted the Serpent Coin exchanger event

Lowered enemy gold drops (lvl 5~20)

Lowered accuracy of Soul spells (around 5~10%)

Added sound effects to several silent enemy encounters

Enemy changes

WooDoll - HP and SPD increased

House Doll - renamed, increased all stats

Hunter - increased HP; new skill [Barrage] when under (Belvedere); no longer reloads at low hp

Leaf Wizard - uses [Blaze Fingers] when under (Smokescreen)

Increased HP of all Noiseland enemies

Vanguard - increased HP, STR

Grigori Knight - Increased HP, STR, SPI

Invader - Increased HP, SOU

Envoy - increased SOU, STR, now waits less often

Automaton - increased HP, STR

Large Isolfian - swapped [Stab] for [Jab], increased base Accuracy

Rotten Plant - now waits less often

Ordofeu - changed skillset: now uses [Barrage] and (Ward), less emphasis on (Lens)

Centaur Servant - increased STR and SOU

Count Malzarien - uses {Counter-Thunder} instead of the generic counter; new AI

Avatar - increased HP

Skills:

[Barrage] - NEW (Attack: low priority, 4 Random Enemies, 80% accurate, SPD + SKL + ATK move)

(Meditate) - NEW (Defense: low priority, heals self, recovers marrow, gain Max Bones buff for 3 turns)

(Agony) - NEW (Defense: max priority, damages self, recovers full Marrow, gain Agility and Spite for 3 turns)

{Shred} - increased accuracy, removed penalty

{Knock} - removed SPITE debuff, increased duration of SOUL debuff, no longer has priority

[Rush] - fixed damage calculations, can no longer be countered.

[Headbutt] - lowered base damage

Thank you for your time, I hope you enjoy Osteoblasts' new content!

Nana.