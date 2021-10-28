Happy Halloween! Osteoblasts: Hall of Doors Update 1.1.0 Released!

Hello, fellow Skeletons!
Osteoblasts has a new update featuring a ton of new content, including the Hall Of Doors Update, which is a Halloween gift from Anglerman to the fans! This update includes 14 new enemies, 11 new areas and over 2 hours of fresh new gameplay! This is a special update and this game will probably not be receiving new updates or DLCs in the future, unless Anglerman is really feeling it, so please enjoy it to the fullest in this spooky season!
For the Korean fans, a translation will be released later.
These are the Patchnotes of this update:
Osteoblasts version 1.1.0 patch notes
Additions:
New Areas can be accessed from a mysterious room after acquiring the Snail Key. Each area also requires a certain Emblem to open.
Doggerland
Wheel of the Past
Harvest Factory
New Enemies
Bonefactor
Dog skull
Coconut Dog
Cat Hunter
Headless Horseman
Grigori Fiend
Grigori Tribesman
Grigori Shaman
Grigori Shogun
Evangelist
Poltergoat
Creatura
Stheno
A few secret new items and skills
Changelog
Rebalanced encounters at the Treeline
Fixed several collisions in the Smoke Woods, Bastion, Jufra and Prison maps
Changed enemy spawns at the Water Well
Fixed the Samurai Quest at the Lakes
Fixed Marrow of a Bone passive, now correctly gives +1 Marrow every time you take damage in battle.
Removed Fake Coupon from a Boulder in Ragmaria
Fixed the occasion where Cave Vision was absent from the Bone Tunnel
Fixed Dog Treats not working correctly
Fixed the infinite chests from the village
Adjusted the Serpent Coin exchanger event
Lowered enemy gold drops (lvl 5~20)
Lowered accuracy of Soul spells (around 5~10%)
Added sound effects to several silent enemy encounters
Enemy changes
WooDoll - HP and SPD increased
House Doll - renamed, increased all stats
Hunter - increased HP; new skill [Barrage] when under (Belvedere); no longer reloads at low hp
Leaf Wizard - uses [Blaze Fingers] when under (Smokescreen)
Increased HP of all Noiseland enemies
Vanguard - increased HP, STR
Grigori Knight - Increased HP, STR, SPI
Invader - Increased HP, SOU
Envoy - increased SOU, STR, now waits less often
Automaton - increased HP, STR
Large Isolfian - swapped [Stab] for [Jab], increased base Accuracy
Rotten Plant - now waits less often
Ordofeu - changed skillset: now uses [Barrage] and (Ward), less emphasis on (Lens)
Centaur Servant - increased STR and SOU
Count Malzarien - uses {Counter-Thunder} instead of the generic counter; new AI
Avatar - increased HP
Skills:
[Barrage] - NEW (Attack: low priority, 4 Random Enemies, 80% accurate, SPD + SKL + ATK move)
(Meditate) - NEW (Defense: low priority, heals self, recovers marrow, gain Max Bones buff for 3 turns)
(Agony) - NEW (Defense: max priority, damages self, recovers full Marrow, gain Agility and Spite for 3 turns)
{Shred} - increased accuracy, removed penalty
{Knock} - removed SPITE debuff, increased duration of SOUL debuff, no longer has priority
[Rush] - fixed damage calculations, can no longer be countered.
[Headbutt] - lowered base damage
Thank you for your time, I hope you enjoy Osteoblasts' new content!
Nana.
Changed files in this update