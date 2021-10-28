Minor patch alpha 22.7

Alpha 2.2.7

1 : fixed bug where saiko can be freezed when opening the headmaster door at the same time as she is opening.

2 : made the you are lucky achievement easier.

3 : bad ending can now trigger alot more easily.

4 : fixed some minor bug with translation lines not being translated.

5 : fixed some minor bug with player dieing at 1 health.

6 : now the you are preserved ending can also be done in normal extreme yangire mode the rps game is no longer rigged in normal mode.

7 : added brick in yangire mode that can be used to stun or distract bunny to throw use m1.

8 : fixed issue with restart making loading screen time increase for some and some issues that can memory leak.

9 : fixed issue with some animation getting glitched.

10 : fixed some saiko pushing to wall glitches.

11 : made the good ending possible on normal extreme yangire mode RPS no longer rigged.

12 : Can throw diary with mouse m1