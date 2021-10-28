Halloween comes to Cosmo's Quickstop!

A new SpOoKy challenge comes to Cosmo's Quickstop! Bust out your costume and start helping out all the demanding trick or treaters that are stopping by. If you get a chance, check out all the new decorations your Uncle put up! Just don't mind the space bats, they are always a nuisance this time of year.

A New Challenge

A brand new challenge day has been added to the game. Summon bats to scare away the lollygaggers taking docking space away from paying customers. Give candy out to alien trick or treaters to receive massive bonus profits. And make sure you don't get lost in the seasonal spooky space fog!

New Costume Unlocks

Brand new costumes await you, both in and out of the new mode! Get two stars to unlock the satanical Space Devil Horns and Pjs. Get three stars to unlock the electrifying Morvinstein Cranium and Duds! Once unlocked, both of these costumes are usable anywhere, even in the start of a brand new campaign playthrough!

New Decorations

Check out all the brand new costumes that the aliens are wearing. If you thought they were cute before, just wait till you see a cactus wearing a banana suit! Also take a second to see all the decorations your Uncle put up to get the station feeling nice and spooky.

We hope you enjoy the brand new challenge mode! If you do, please let us know on our Twitter, Discord, or even in a Steam review! The more people who tell us they like it, the more likely we are to add more stuff like this in the future :)



