Horseless Halloween Patch v.0.1.52 is Now Live!

Today, we are celebrating Halloween! For this special occasion, we’ve developed a seasonal patch for The Universim. This spine chilling update will introduce a variety of nightmarish aesthetics and spooky secrets, including a brand new Halloween planet. The Universim is also on SALE for a limited time this holiday season, so get it while it’s hot!

Be warned, this Halloween planet is an extremely dangerous place for your nuggets. With this newfound danger, you can expect to put in some extra work in protecting your civilization.

We don’t want to give too much away, but we’ve implemented some truly spooktacular things to the game. Below are just a few highlights from this pumpkin-like patch. Minor SPOILERS beware.

New Planet

We all know how eager our community is to colonize a new planet. To sate that hunger, we’ve decided to give you something fresh to play with. New looks, new challenges, and frightening monsters await you. We hope you enjoy this planet and the secrets it carries...

Kraken Games

One of the challenges you’ll face on the Halloween planet is the Kraken! This ultimate squid wants to play games with your nuggets, but he’s not your regular cephalopod. This monster holds mystical powers which pose a constant threat to your civilization.

Zombies

Zombies were in The Universim previously, but with this update, we decided to refresh their look and improve their abilities. A single zombie may be a low threat, but a group of zombies will be quite the challenge.

Uncover More

As we mentioned above, we would like to avoid major spoilers so you can discover things for yourself. We are extremely excited about this patch and we can’t wait for you to experience it. Enjoy the holiday season and stay spooky!

