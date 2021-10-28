The Quantum Update (v1.5)

YouTube

A new biome has arrived, and it's chaos incarnate.

Features

NEW Biome: The Micro Depths - A chaotic new 2nd layer biome filled with microscopic monstrosities that aren't so microscopic any more. Behemoth viruses, bacteria, and protozoa populate these hazy waters, alongside the remnants of an atom-age experiment gone wrong.

NEW Enemies - The enlarged denizens of The Micro Depths are a uniquely erratic threat, with many able to replicate themselves, conglomerate together into self-healing configurations, or extend out sticky substances to drain anything that comes near.

NEW Affliction - The waters here are capable of changing the atomic structure of any who are exposed to it for extended periods, introducing a new affliction known as Atomic Disorder. Should you contract it, Atomic Disorder will rearrange your atoms into smaller or larger configurations at random.

NEW Boss - An enlarged protozoa known only as The Hydra guards the exit to these depths. If the wild flaying of its facial tendrils don't kill you first, one of its many budding offspring will.

NEW Civilization - The Micronauts' research base is said to still remain in these waters, alongside much of their abandoned equipment.

Additional Changes

Two new achievements have been added - Herculean and Mi-nope-sis.

have been added - Herculean and Mi-nope-sis. Updated network tools - should result in possibly improved cross-platform support, as well as overall smoother experience connecting to lobbies.

- should result in possibly improved cross-platform support, as well as overall smoother experience connecting to lobbies. Awakened Mode fix - Players should no longer be able to join Awakened Mode games in progress once they've started.

Fixed broken reference preventing the "not enough money" message from appearing in the catalog.

Atomique colliders reduced to allow it to fit in tighter spaces.

Backend for universal enemy spawning fixed, should result in more reliable event enemy spawn rates.

Buried Treasure Edition Add-ons

Those of you who own the Buried Treasure DLC have some new surprises in store! With the new biome comes two new music tracks that we've added to the soundtrack! In addition, we've also compiled together a Bonus Artbook PDF that showcases concept art and development history on We Need To Go Deeper's post-launch content! You get all this for FREE if you own the Buried Treasure DLC!

As always, let us know what you think of the new update! Happy Diving!