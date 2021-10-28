Minor Update Announcement!

‘Sup witches!
We’ve dipped back in to working on So May It Be to bring you a few well needed changes for this spooky season:
- Fixed some typos
- Fixed a bug that affected Morgan’s memory of having already played ‘would you rather’
- Removed references to sage so as not to encourage the burning of white sage. Rosemary is a nice replacement!
These changes shouldn’t affect save data or achievement completion.
We’re hoping you have a great Samhain and that you can find joy in the update.
So may it be!
Planchette Game
