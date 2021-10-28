 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

So May It Be: A Witch Dating Simulator update for 28 October 2021

Minor Update Announcement!

Share · View all patches · Build 7614029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

‘Sup witches!

We’ve dipped back in to working on So May It Be to bring you a few well needed changes for this spooky season:

  • Fixed some typos
  • Fixed a bug that affected Morgan’s memory of having already played ‘would you rather’
  • Removed references to sage so as not to encourage the burning of white sage. Rosemary is a nice replacement!

These changes shouldn’t affect save data or achievement completion.

We’re hoping you have a great Samhain and that you can find joy in the update.

So may it be!

Planchette Game

Changed files in this update

So May It Be: A Witch Dating Simulator Windows Depot 1274631
  • Loading history…
So May It Be: A Witch Dating Simulator MacOs Depot 1274632
  • Loading history…
So May It Be: A Witch Dating Simulator Linux Depot 1274633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.