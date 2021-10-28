FATAL FRAME / PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER - Currently Known Issues

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for purchasing "PROJECT ZERO / FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water".

We would like to inform you that the following problem is currently occurring.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and ask you to please wait as we work on resolving the problem.

We will notify you of the update schedule as soon as it is finalized.

1: The game may be out of sync when using a high-spec monitor.

When playing on a 144Hz monitor, it has been confirmed that the game speeds up and the video, audio, and subtitles during events become out of sync.

If you are experiencing this issue, as a temporary solution, please try to limit the FPS using the software function of your graphics board, or change the "Refresh Rate" in the "Advanced Display Settings" of your PC.

Thank you for your continuous support.