Angels Cove update for 28 October 2021

2021 10 27 Live 1.07 - Achievement Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7613953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Ghost poop achievement fix :)

There was a problem when leaving the game and coming back to complete the pickup of the different color collectibles. If you left the game then came back and completed picking up all remaining color collectibles, you would not get the achievement for picking up all of them.

With this fix, if you have picked up all items and have not received the achievement, simply starting to the main menu will recognize you have collected all items and provide the appropriate achievement.

Changed files in this update

