2021 10 27 Live 1.07 - Achievement Fix

Fixes

Ghost poop achievement fix :)

There was a problem when leaving the game and coming back to complete the pickup of the different color collectibles. If you left the game then came back and completed picking up all remaining color collectibles, you would not get the achievement for picking up all of them.

With this fix, if you have picked up all items and have not received the achievement, simply starting to the main menu will recognize you have collected all items and provide the appropriate achievement.