Build 7613874 · Last edited 28 October 2021

The new features are available now, which include new types of creatures that appear underground.

Whats new:

A new Research for rotating underground gun.

Rotating underground gun.

Crawler Queen which build a nest for other crawler to move through it.

Crawler Melee which attack target within its range.

Light can be used to dissolve crawler nest.

Other improvements for memory usage and audio.