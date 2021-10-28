Major Content Update + Halloween Items

Hey Everyone!

We're here at last with a Major Content Update for Steam ahead of the Christmas Update which will mark the last major update on Steam for 2021 (we have a tonne of content planned for 2022). Those of you that follow our Discord news will already be aware that one of our team was injured in a violent attack that put us behind for a month or so, they've now recovered and the spade with which they were attacked has been importalised in-game.

The bulk of this update is fleshing out the art, world, and systems to enable the next phase of the main story. This does mean that there isn't any new major quest content in this update, though some such as Milk & Honey have a few alternative options along the way.

Halloween Content

Accursed Tales

Sit beside the campfire to discover a further secret of the kingdom's past. Use your newfound knowledge to search for the other Halloween content or perhaps avoid the dangers altogether...

New 'Cursed Felian' Playable Race

Stride across the sands of Sabu in a body that has almost totally succumbed to the Curse of Kethra.

Member of Pure Essence

Equip yourself with a manhood forged from the souls of those poor unfortunates that fell to the God Queen's Curse.

Character Customisation

We have undertaken a visual overhaul of our player models, with both Felians and Draconids sporting all-new models. Our beautiful cat-girls now look far less like teddybears than they previously did.

You can now pick your starting sex and ethnicity from the very start of the game, with new forms, skins, and details unlocking as you discover them in the world. You can shape your body, from breast size to bodyfat and other options besides. This does mean that unfortunately most clothing is not compatible with the new system and will not be usable yet in-game, this will be updated and the clothing will added back with a BONUS update to Steam, in addition to the usual release schedule.

The available species are currently limited to Humans (Male, Female, Futa), Draconids (Female, Futa), Felians (Female, Futa), and Cursed Felians (Female, Futa). Due to incompatibility with the new customisation system the Demi-Humans (human/anthro hybrids) have been temporarily removed but will be added back in a subsequent patch.

The next major update at Christmas will bring Canines to the world of Carnal Instinct, with Jackals making their first appearance (without a mask at least).



[Work in Progress - Female Jackal Sculpt]

Combat Upgrades

You can now face your foes with daggers, longswords, spears, and a spade. Combat has receieved countless upgrades including soft-lock, assassinations and much much more. Be warned, a bug with enemy awareness has been fixed so they can now attack you from behind!

More Goo-d Stuff

Carnal Instinct isn't just about the gameplay, you also need to be able to unwind. To this end there's a new scene that seems particularly appropriate to the Halloween timing of the update; the Primal Goo Girl encounter. If you've previously discovered the goo tentacles but not found a use for them (other than the obvious) then you're now in luck. By taking the captured goo to a particularly disreputable slave trader you're able to have it combine with her... before "combining" with you.

Camp & Crafting System

The Player Camp has finally arrived, enabling you to now begin customising your new home. For now this is limited to a small range of building and decorative options but the available upgrades will expand over time.

The Camp also opens up the possibilites of crafting, both weapons and consumables. Many ingredients can now be discovered in the world, either from merchants or the bodies of fallen foes. These items combine at the Weaponsmith and Alchemist to enable the creation of very valuable items including powerful weapons.

Prison Break

You arrive at your camp, animal skulls and metal ingots in hand, but where is the Weaponsmith to craft your mighty spear? Well he's locked up in a cage somewhere. One of the new features we've added is Caged Prisoner Encounters. For now these are just used to recruit the two tradespeople for the camp, but as we move forward they'll play into quests both big and small.

Enriched & Expanded World

A large amount of our world was essentially placeholder - we're a 5-person team and there's just too much for us to handle in one go. That said we've radically overhauled and improved the map, both in terms of visual quality and also believability. There's now a better flow to many areas of the map, as well as additional places to find loot and encounter enemies.





Improved Animation

We're now making use of Performance Capture in our sex scenes and other content, with numerous examples already implemented in this build of the game we're using this technology to greatly increase the fidelity we're able to achieve in cutscenes.

Game Difficulty & Content Preferences

You can now select your preferred game difficulty and sex content preferences in the menu. Thi allows you to disable Male/Male, Female/Female, or any other content combination (the NPCs will still be in the world but you won't be able to engage with them sexually).

Using a Controller to Play Carnal Instinct

We don't yet support controllers (support for this is in development) however if you are going to use a controller we highly recommend using a steam input profile to do so. You can access this setting here:

Plans & Future Development

Our previous roadmap has now been revised based upon several votes put to the community. The updated roadmap is available here. Please be aware that the months represent when said content will go to playtest, not be condition that is ready to ship. As usual major updates will drop at least once every three months, with regular additional bugfix updates and other content drops throughout the year.

Thank You

From all of us at Team Carnal Instinct, thank you for your support, there's more to come.

Team Carnal Instinct

