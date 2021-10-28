The latest update (0.14.1) to Mini Matches is now live, and it brings with it high fashion and a new game mode.

Choose Your Style

The biggest new feature is the ability to pick your own style at the beginning of a match. Use your upgrade points to unlock new skins and new sets of eyes.

There are over 30 different looks to unlock, I'd love to hear which ones you're the most excited about. Leave a comment here, or come and join our discord.

Shoot Only Your Asteroids

There's a new game mode in the rotation - Shoot Only Your Asteroids. I've always enjoyed this as a balance between speed and accuracy.

Other Improvements

There's now a prompt to use your upgrade points when you earn them for the first time:



The following bugs were fixed:

Mouse support for character selection

Smooth appear & disappear for levels

Asteroids no longer spawn just after Border mode finishes

Text display issue in post-level screen is fixed

Asteroids no longer get stuck in protect your boundary mode

Scoring has been fixed for protect your boundary mode

Random character ability doesn't duplicate at the end of a level

Happy shooting,

Philip