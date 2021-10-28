The latest update (0.14.1) to Mini Matches is now live, and it brings with it high fashion and a new game mode.
Choose Your Style
The biggest new feature is the ability to pick your own style at the beginning of a match. Use your upgrade points to unlock new skins and new sets of eyes.
There are over 30 different looks to unlock, I'd love to hear which ones you're the most excited about. Leave a comment here, or come and join our discord.
Shoot Only Your Asteroids
There's a new game mode in the rotation - Shoot Only Your Asteroids. I've always enjoyed this as a balance between speed and accuracy.
Other Improvements
There's now a prompt to use your upgrade points when you earn them for the first time:
The following bugs were fixed:
- Mouse support for character selection
- Smooth appear & disappear for levels
- Asteroids no longer spawn just after Border mode finishes
- Text display issue in post-level screen is fixed
- Asteroids no longer get stuck in protect your boundary mode
- Scoring has been fixed for protect your boundary mode
- Random character ability doesn't duplicate at the end of a level
Happy shooting,
Philip
Changed files in this update