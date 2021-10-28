Dual Snake goes Free-To-Play!

Dual Snake

Exactly 3 years, 8 months, 28 days ago, Dual Snake was launched. It took us one year and one month of development, and it was an amazing ride, tough, but amazing nonetheless. This past week, we made a decision: We decided that we would make Dual Snake free-to-play! It's a bold move, but a good one, as we develop our new game Primateria, we wanted that the people who know our work, get to know our first game as well since our lovely two-headed snake will be present in Primateria.

Skin and badge

Of course, for the people who had purchased the game before our change, they will receive a skin and a badge that goes next to their names. It's just a small token to thank all of you for supporting us.

Dual Snake and Primateria

store.steampowered.com/app/1397130/Primateria/

For those that don't know yet, our two-headed snake is on Primateria, with a new art style, and it looks totally amazing!

We hope that you come with us in this new adventure, and have fun along the way! Much love <3