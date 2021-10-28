 Skip to content

The Bus update for 28 October 2021

The Bus LINE 200 & Update 1.7 - Released

Share · View all patches · Build 7613495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With update 1.7 of the Early Access version of The Bus, a new route is being added: Line 200! From Zoologischer Garten station you can drive across Berlin to Michelangelostraße in Prenzlauer Berg.

In addition, the update has overhauled the options menus and placed more traffic signs. Numerous corrections and bug fixes have also been made.

Following you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.11.45256 EA

  • Added Line 200 (to activate it select the second operating plan in the editors window)
  • Options menus overhauled (old menu still available but will be removed in the next update)
  • Performance of level streaming optimized**
  • Busses now spawn at the front of the bus stop marker
  • Fixed game controllers jumping from disclaimer screen directly into Freeplay menu
  • Fixed pause menu not being controllable with game controllers
  • Level art fixes
  • Fixed cars being blocked by pedestrians crossings in some situations
  • Cashier not rendering correctly from certain perspectives fixed
  • Incorrect world map zoom after finishing route fixed
  • Board computer keybinds working while tour selection is not displayed fixed
  • Placed more traffic signs
  • Wind animation of trees improved
  • Small fixes for vehicle AI
  • Localisation updates

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background

Changed files in this update

