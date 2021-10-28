Venaitura's OCTOBER Update!

-
"New Game +" mode has been added that is accessible after beating the game.
-
"Solo Mode" has been added and is accessible after starting the game and selecting your main character's Class.
-"Montam's Coliseum" has been added to Montopia and opens after defeating the 5th Purveyor of Doom.
-Various tweaks and rebalances have been applied to several classes and their abilities.
-The Savior's healing abilities have been amplified.
-Several bosses have had their stats adjusted.
Changed files in this update