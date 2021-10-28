Added primitive support for generic Gamepad. Fixed a little bug in Drowned veins

The game can now be controlled by a generic gamepad. This feature is, as far as I understand it,

quite primitive, but it seemes to work ok.

Enable the gamepad in settings, then assign the gamepad-keys. The thumbsticks are as of now hardcoded to look and walk. Mouse settings will work for the gamepad as well (Sensitivity, invert)

In Drowned veins, if you saved while standing in the water and reloaded, you would not get the onscreen message to use diving gear. Should be fixed.

The swimming speed in Drowned veins have been increased some.

The headlight in Drowned veins while diving have a bit longer range.