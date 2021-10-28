 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Northern journey update for 28 October 2021

Added primitive support for generic Gamepad. Fixed a little bug in Drowned veins

Share · View all patches · Build 7613434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game can now be controlled by a generic gamepad. This feature is, as far as I understand it,

quite primitive, but it seemes to work ok.

Enable the gamepad in settings, then assign the gamepad-keys. The thumbsticks are as of now hardcoded to look and walk. Mouse settings will work for the gamepad as well (Sensitivity, invert)

In Drowned veins, if you saved while standing in the water and reloaded, you would not get the onscreen message to use diving gear. Should be fixed.

The swimming speed in Drowned veins have been increased some.

The headlight in Drowned veins while diving have a bit longer range.

Changed files in this update

Northern journey – depot Depot 1639791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.