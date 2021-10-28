Grave To The Rave Update Is Now Live

Welcome to the Grave to the Rave Update for Brigador: Up-Armored Edition on PC, Mac and Linux! Without further ado let’s get into it.

🔁NEW FREELANCE OPERATION

It turns out a number of you really liked the auto-firing weapons on ultra class vehicles in the last update. With that in mind we ran a mapping competition via our Discord which has resulted in the Grave To The Rave operation for Freelance mode. Be warned: unlike other freelance runs, this one is configured to be tackled by Ultra-class vehicles because more enemies will spawn. Will you make it out alive?



Special thanks to Aniviron, Briggs, Cosmic Crow, SCOREGOBLIN and Commander for their efforts.

💾RESIGN & RESUME IN FREELANCE

Following many requests, the game will now save your progress to disk if you resign from a Freelance run after completing one or more of the maps in that run for that specific operation. A freelance op that has its progress saved is marked with an asterisk after the name.



Please note that this is only visible in the OPERATIONS tab of Freelance mode. If you’re resuming a run after some time, don’t worry about replicating your exact loadout – the save file keeps all that. You just have to navigate over to that last tab and click the marked run to retrieve the saved data. More details on how this feature functions can be read in the Full Changelog at the bottom of this post.



So, if you’ve been angling to finally take on Closed Casket Special but not had the time to do so, you can completely quit the game and resume your run at a later point.

🌈UI COLOR CUSTOMIZATION

A new SETTINGS menu tab has appeared titled INTERFACE COLORS



This allows you to change the RGBA value of almost all of the UI text elements (exceptions being “hard” assets like the images for specials) to whatever color you want. Want to just make your ammo counters brighter, or the objective messages obnoxious neon green? Be our guest.



The ability to change these colors via the global.json in the debug menu already existed – we’ve just made a lot of them available on the front end. If you end up making your UI into a completely unreadable mess, you can restore the default color values by clicking RESTORE DEFAULTS under the GENERAL tab though please note that currently this will also restore other defaults like audio levels and monitor resolution (if things get really bad and you can’t even see your UI anymore then use the debug menu – check out section 4 of our modding documentation to learn how).

🎮MOVEMENT TWEAK

A value that affects how vehicles reverse while using one of the Absolute control methods (or “twin stick” style) has finally been added for all player-controlled vehicles. This means that if you have the REVERSING WITH ABSOLUTE toggle on while using your Absolute control method of choice, all vehicles will now be consistent in how they reverse.

Our official set of modkit tools had been unusable since version 1.5c i.e. prior to Blood Anniversary update – this has now changed. The reason for this is during Blood Anniversary’s development we were frequently adding new assets to the game’s packfile (the “unpacked” version of this file is one of things that’s in the modkit tools), so rather than a leapfrogging process of updating the game, then updating the modkit, then updating the game again and then updating the modkit again we shelved it until things were stable. Within the modkit you will also find an updated community compilation and a readme.txt explaining the installation process.

N.B. to Mac users - due to reasons beyond our control (see a previous update post for context), it is unlikely that Mac users will be able to mod their copy of the game.

…🤔MORE TO COME?

This is our penultimate update to Brigador: Up-Armored Edition. We are setting aside time for one more update of similar scale for the winter holidays, after which we hope to finally consider our first game as feature-complete and focus on exclusively developing our second game Brigador Killers, which you can help us out by wishlisting.

📒Full Changelog

Game

Updated to version 1.63 Grave To The Rave for Windows, Mac & Linux

for Windows, Mac & Linux Six map long non-linear ultra-class focused operation “Grave to the Rave” added to Freelance mode, featuring: Fallow Junction, Bereavement Zone, Soberano Base, Edy & Lazar Private Mausoleum, Mass Grave and The Last Stop Spaceport

Resign & resume (“save”) function added to Freelance mode

Resign & resume only works for one operation at a time

Dying mid-run or successfully completing a run will delete the save file

The operation save file is stored as a file titled sv and is found in the same folder as the game’s .exe e.g. C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Brigador

and is found in the same folder as the game’s .exe e.g. C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Brigador Yes , you can back up this sv file and overwrite it if you’ve been having a good run but then Bad Things Happen; No , you will not be penalized by us for doing so

, you can back up this sv file and overwrite it if you’ve been having a good run but then Bad Things Happen; , you will not be penalized by us for doing so Do not lose or delete your profile.json between resigning and resuming a run – this will likely affect your ability to select the operation marked with an asterisk

Stability & Performance

Forward pref ratio added to all playable vehicles allowing for consistent vehicle behavior when reversing while using Absolute control schemes

UI

New welcome screen text added

New splash screen added

All new interface texts localized into all 11 additional locales

Menus

INTERFACE COLORS tab added to SETTINGS containing the RGBA values of most of the game’s UI text elements

Modding

Modkit & Map Editor DLC should now be functional with Brigador version 1.63

Community compilation updated

For a detailed history of all change logs to the game, please refer to this thread on our discussion forums.

We hope you enjoy the update and thank you for reading! If you experience technical difficulties, please: