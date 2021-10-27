 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Touhou Block Fall ~ Yukari update for 27 October 2021

Version 1.2 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7613306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everybody, version 1.2 is available!

This version brings the standard issue update to the latest version of the Unity Engine, as well as a new music track: Voile, the Magic Library from Embodiment of Scarlet Devil.

The biggest addition, however, is the new Rumia mode! It's an expert mode in which block faces are blacked out, you get no block previews, and you start with rows of blocks already on the board. There's also a cool new bomb. Enjoy!

There's another music track I'll probably add in due time but for now, give Rumia mode a try and let me know what you think!

Changed files in this update

Touhou Block Fall ~ Yukari Content Depot 1411181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.