Version 1.2 Released!

Hey everybody, version 1.2 is available!

This version brings the standard issue update to the latest version of the Unity Engine, as well as a new music track: Voile, the Magic Library from Embodiment of Scarlet Devil.

The biggest addition, however, is the new Rumia mode! It's an expert mode in which block faces are blacked out, you get no block previews, and you start with rows of blocks already on the board. There's also a cool new bomb. Enjoy!

There's another music track I'll probably add in due time but for now, give Rumia mode a try and let me know what you think!