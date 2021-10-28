Halloween 2021: Hallowed Haunt Event Update!

This month we have a big expansion to the Hallowed Haunt, with spooky hauntings of the dungeon with evasive ghostly forms of the dungeon foes within! Fight creatures who hit harder, and have a chance to completely evade your attacks, all to gather up the spirit essences that can be traded for bags of Hallowed Haunt candy! Trade in enough of them, and you'll be rewarded with a spooky item of necromantic booty call! Just use it in your bed room to bring forth a spirit from the beyond looking for a good time!
Additionally, the game will be discounted during the Steam Halloween Sale! If you're interested in adult games, check out our full catalog of TinyHat Published games!
Additions
- Added new content to the Hallow Haunt Event
- Added a new NPC with a sprite sex scene
- Added a dungeon modifier that changes enemies in the dungeon, and give them a unique item drop, which is used to unlock the new NPC
- Added a unique weather that happens during the duration of the event
- Added new music that plays for the duration of the event
- Added new worn equipment, and food items that are only obtainable through the event.
Changes
- Reduced the value of monster byproducts
- Reduced the value of Milk, and milk products
- Rebalanced all food prices based on the changes to Milk, made them round to the nearest Fifth.
- Reduced the value of eggs
- Jaero and Birma stock now increases with Farm size, so with a max size farm Jaero will sell 200 seeds instead of 25, and Birma will sell 240 bread instead of 30
- Changed a lot of the light & weather environments
- Calendar now shows the current weather and information about it in the side panel
Fixes
- Fixed an exception being thrown when holding both mouse buttons on a draggable ally.
- Fixed a Z-Sorting issue with Jerikan’s stand.
- Fixed a variety of typos and dialogue inconsistencies.
- Fixed bringing Camellia in the centaur cave sequence causing an exception
- Improved handling of saves that cannot be loaded.
- Some very dark dungeon rooms should now be brighter at night
- Fixed not being able to leave the upgraded incubator building
- Updated Hallow Haunt PomPom to better indicate it has to be used in your bedroom
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to hatch an egg before Jubelle was ready for related tutorial event.
- Restored player light aura while in Tro’s Lab
- Some minor improvements to weather fx during certain camera motions
- Fixed teleport locations in Tro’s Lab
- Fixed a location where player could get stuck on Savannah 7
- Fixed hot house incubator not being interactable
Changed files in this update