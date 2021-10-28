Halloween 2021: Hallowed Haunt Event Update!

This month we have a big expansion to the Hallowed Haunt, with spooky hauntings of the dungeon with evasive ghostly forms of the dungeon foes within! Fight creatures who hit harder, and have a chance to completely evade your attacks, all to gather up the spirit essences that can be traded for bags of Hallowed Haunt candy! Trade in enough of them, and you'll be rewarded with a spooky item of necromantic booty call! Just use it in your bed room to bring forth a spirit from the beyond looking for a good time!

Additionally, the game will be discounted during the Steam Halloween Sale! If you're interested in adult games, check out our full catalog of TinyHat Published games!

Additions

Added new content to the Hallow Haunt Event

Added a new NPC with a sprite sex scene

Added a dungeon modifier that changes enemies in the dungeon, and give them a unique item drop, which is used to unlock the new NPC

Added a unique weather that happens during the duration of the event

Added new music that plays for the duration of the event

Added new worn equipment, and food items that are only obtainable through the event.

Changes

Reduced the value of monster byproducts

Reduced the value of Milk, and milk products

Rebalanced all food prices based on the changes to Milk, made them round to the nearest Fifth.

Reduced the value of eggs

Jaero and Birma stock now increases with Farm size, so with a max size farm Jaero will sell 200 seeds instead of 25, and Birma will sell 240 bread instead of 30

Changed a lot of the light & weather environments

Calendar now shows the current weather and information about it in the side panel

Fixes