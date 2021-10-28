 Skip to content

Houdini Indie update for 28 October 2021

Houdini 19.0 Released!

SideFX is pleased to announce the release of Houdini 19.0.

Houdini 19 reflects our ongoing effort to place artist-centric workflows at the heart of every new feature, and to inject realtime tools and realtime physics into the full fabric of Houdini.

Key enhancements have been made to Solaris for lookdev, layout and lighting, Karma for rendering and KineFX for motion editing and retargeting, along with hundreds of improvements and new workflows.

Houdini Indie 19.0 is available today (Oct. 27st) on Steam. Steam users can update Houdini Indie from their Steam Library to use Houdini Indie 19.0 now.

What's new in Houdini 19.0 ? View new features and more info about Houdini 19 here.

