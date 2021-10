IT'S FINALLY HERE!

YouTube

I've been teasing it for a while, but the fall seasonal update featuring 3 new passive items, new unlockable skins, graphics music and much more is live now! And it's free!

As always, if you like the game, reviews and word of mouth really help, and if you have any trouble, you can email me via the support email, tweet me, or join the discord!

I hope you enjoy the update, the team worked really hard on it!

Happy Halloween!

-Solidplasma