Share · View all patches · Build 7613198 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 06:32:26 UTC by Wendy

YouTube

Mangrove Village New!!

Patch 28

Behold!! The legend of the haunting under the mist!!

In the ever-bustling Mangrove Village. An abandoned village located inside

the mysterious mangrove forest

| Mangrove Village, get ready to experience the hallucinations |

This PATCH28, don't forget to play as Heart in this map!

#MangroveVillage #Mangrove Village

#HshsNewMap #Pacth28

เปิดตำนานความหลอนใต้สายหมอก!!

กับหมู่บ้านป่าชายเลนที่เคยคึกครื้น สู่หมู่บ้านร้าง ณ ป่าชายเลน

| Mangrove Village (หมู่บ้านป่าชายเลน) |

พร้อมเปิดประสบการณ์ความหลอน

PATCH28 นี้ อย่าลืมเอาพี่ฮาร์ทมาวิ่งเล่นกันน้า !

#MangroveVillage #หมู่บ้านป่าชายเลน

#HshsNewMap #Pacth28

To keep up with the latest updates please follow us on:

Fanpage : https://www.facebook.com/HomeSweetHomeGame

Website : https://www.homesweethomegame.com/survive-home

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/YggGame

Twitter : @SurviveHome

Discord : https://discord.gg/artzRuhY2R

Steam Store : https://store.steampowered.com/.../Home_Sweet_Home__Survive/

#HomeSweetHomeSurvive #HomeSweetHome #HSHS #HSHSurvive