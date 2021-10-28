Mangrove Village New!!
Patch 28
Behold!! The legend of the haunting under the mist!!
In the ever-bustling Mangrove Village. An abandoned village located inside
the mysterious mangrove forest
| Mangrove Village, get ready to experience the hallucinations |
This PATCH28, don't forget to play as Heart in this map!
#MangroveVillage #Mangrove Village
#HshsNewMap #Pacth28
เปิดตำนานความหลอนใต้สายหมอก!!
กับหมู่บ้านป่าชายเลนที่เคยคึกครื้น สู่หมู่บ้านร้าง ณ ป่าชายเลน
| Mangrove Village (หมู่บ้านป่าชายเลน) |
พร้อมเปิดประสบการณ์ความหลอน
PATCH28 นี้ อย่าลืมเอาพี่ฮาร์ทมาวิ่งเล่นกันน้า !
#MangroveVillage #หมู่บ้านป่าชายเลน
#HshsNewMap #Pacth28
To keep up with the latest updates please follow us on:
Fanpage : https://www.facebook.com/HomeSweetHomeGame
Website : https://www.homesweethomegame.com/survive-home
Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/YggGame
Twitter : @SurviveHome
Discord : https://discord.gg/artzRuhY2R
Steam Store : https://store.steampowered.com/.../Home_Sweet_Home__Survive/
#HomeSweetHomeSurvive #HomeSweetHome #HSHS #HSHSurvive
Changed files in this update