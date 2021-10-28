Free “Spiral Mode” Update is Here!

You're in for a treat this Halloween with the mind-bending “Spiral Mode” available in Synth Riders now!

“Spiral Mode” puts a new twist on familiar gameplay, as the playfield spirals around the special new cylindrical "Cyclone" stage. Let the walls and arrows guide you through twists and turns, as you lean your whole body from side to side to follow the line of play.

The new mode aims to give players an adrenaline rush as they unlock three intensities, each with more powerful turns and challenges to match. “Spiral Mode” is available for use in every song and difficulty, with most modifiers and in all areas - including Multiplayer. In addition, the "Cyclone" stage is also available for regular play, including a non-moving version!

We're celebrating this new release with an addition of a new, free song to the OST - it's “Go!” by the incredible synthwave duo, Dance With The Dead. Just in time for Halloween, this killer blend of synth and guitar will get you ready to turn your Synth Riders world upside down. With the addition of “Go!”, our music selection features 85 songs, with 55 free songs and 30 DLC tracks.

Check out the “Spiral Mode” trailer featuring the new song: YouTube

We hope the new mode will give you tons of fun!

As always we welcome your feedback and bug reports on our Official Discord server or in the Synth Riders Official Community on Facebook.

If you want to support the development of Synth Riders, we really appreciate reviews left in the store!

v2.3.13a13 - Spiral Mode Patch Notes

“Spiral Mode” available on the Modifier panel, players must progress through each intensity to unlock the next to the maximum setting of “Wild”.

New “How to Play” screen for Spiral Mode may be hidden at any time.

New HUD element may be hidden with Settings > Interface > Centometer.

New free song “Go!” by Dance With The Dead in Synthwave Vol 1.

Other Bug Fixes & Improvements

The Room has had a minor refurbishment, and now looks out over Spin City!

Settings > Visuals > Neon Bloom Effect & Settings > Visuals > Advanced Settings > Neon Bloom Quality values are now working as intended. New Neon Bloom Effect > ULTRA added for those who really like a lot of glow!

All platforms in home environments obey the Neon Bloom settings correctly.

Custom Experiences disable correctly in Spin Mode.

Powerups icons display correctly for single players in Multiplayer.

Twitch Integration Changes

Settings & System

Twitch settings now in their own file, your settings should automatically move over.

You can set custom bot prefixes with !srset botprefix <prefix>

Where !srset commands expect a true/false setting, you can use more options in addition to true (true, enabled, 1) and false (false, disabled, 0)

Added @ mentions to all commands that directly refer to a user

New Twitch Library a new library underneath and a few feature requests:

Multi Match Replies

The reply when there are multiple matches has been updated to give more information to help make selections!

Use !srr #<N°> to select: 1) Spectrum | 2) Paris Night Walk | 3) Id | 4) You Know That You Love Me | 5) All Night (PRIZM, OST) | 6) L.O.V.E | 7) Phoenix (Scandroid, OST) | 8) Lazer Pink | 9) The end of the night | 10) Pursuit | and 29 more

Request by Channelpoints

As usual have !srr in the name or description. If the user provides text, it will be used for searching. If the search doesn't result in a request or there is no text provided, the user will get a token, that can be used to request at a later time. Tokens can be accumulated but do not persist after restarting the game. In order for this feature to make any sense a new queue state was added that only allows reward requests. !srset queue and !srset rewardqueue go with it.

Request Blacklist

Use !blacklist <search> and !unblacklist <search> , or the 🚫 icon on the song select screen to add and remove songs from the blacklist

Doesn't apply to the streamer and moderators if the queue permissions are set. Blacklisted songs go into the queue history when requested. When you blacklist a song thats in the queue it will be removed too

Bug fix: No timeout should be set if request is already in the queue

Queue List

Use !queuelist to see what's in the queue

Queue: 1) Paris Night Walk | 2) Lazer Pink | 3) You Know That You Love Me | 4) L.O.V.E

!srset queuelist and cooldowns available as usual with the moderator queue permission.

Invaderz

Invaderz channel points rewards work in bitsmode now.

More options for Invaderz channel points where !invaderz in the reward adds one invader, while !1invaderz, !2invaderz or !3invaderz spawns the specified number.





