Horror Story: Hallowseed leaves Early Access today + Steam Halloween Sale 2021🎃

Greetings everyone!

The Early Access period of Horror Story: Hallowseed is now over! You can now experience the true ending of this psychological horror and find out, what happened to your friends! The full release includes a larger map, new levels, puzzles, and items, a redesigned forest area and house, upgraded visuals, improved sound effects, a frightening ending, and more.

And that's not all! As you probably already know, Steam Halloween Sale has just started and we have prepared a terrifyingly good offer for you. Right now, until November 1st, you can grab Horror Story: Hallowseed with 20% discount! Or you can go for even bigger portion of horror with our "Dark Places" Bundle. In this bundle you will find three great horror titles, that will make your Halloween even spookier - Horror Story: Hallowseed, Through the Woods and The Beast Inside.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23253/

To celebrate this achievement, we have also prepared a contest for all owners of the game. The rules are simple: show us the creepiest screenshot you have managed to capture in Horror Story: Hallowseed, share it on twitter and tag https://twitter.com/1C_Company. The contest will run until 10th of November 2021 and then we will choose 5 lucky winners who will get a free key for Through the Woods, The Beast Inside or WRATH: Aeon of Ruin!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1151250/Horror_Story_Hallowseed/