Halloween Update v.068 - New Mejai and voice recognition framework

Happy Halloween!

A new Mejai, Talgor the Perilous, has emerged from the shadows.

• The PDA has been updated accordingly to help identify Talgor and provide relevant research notes

• New excavation logs have been added to the inner tomb to provide some initial lore about Talgor

A new voice recognition framework has been added, which will be utilized in a variety of ways going forward.

• You can test whether or not voice recognition is working for you by going to the main menu in the lobby and selecting Settings >> Sound >> Test Voice Recognition. For help troubleshooting any issues, please see #voice-recog-help.

• Players can now communicate with the Mejai’s spirit using Archeobay’s newest tool, the Transmitter. To use it, turn on the device and ask a simple question or request. The device will attempt to translate your message into ancient Egyptian over electronic frequencies for the spirit to understand. Depending on your message, the spirit may react by producing a phenomenon or even directly responding to you, at which point the Transmitter will also attempt to translate its message back to you. As you upgrade your Transmitter, you will have a higher chance to both successfully transmit and receive incoming messages. Note that the Mejai’s current spiritual rage may affect whether you receive a reaction or response. If you don’t receive a response right away, try again at a later time after you’ve accomplished more tasks.

• The voice phenomenon has been reworked to only be invoked via the new Transmitter instead of at random

Fixes:

• Fixed an issue where the spirit could desync its manifestation of Ouphris/Necreph if the host leaves the game mid-round

• Fixed localization issues with Chinese, French, and Spanish

• Fixed an issue where Dekan couldn’t hear player voice chat in some cases

• Fixed an issue where completing objectives too quickly upon dungeon entry would get ignored by the spirit’s rage mechanic

• Performed general stability improvements