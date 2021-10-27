Early Access Update: v0.131 (Halloween Special!)

Hello everyone! The third monthly update is here just in time for Halloween! So far it's the biggest update yet! This month we get a new mission, "Magmanimous Escape", two new standard customization options, and FOUR new Halloween themed customization options!

But that's not all! Along with a host of bug fixes and other improvements, the new level introduces a brand new weapon, the Crossbow, which you as the Hamster God can use to dispatch enemies, trigger environmental effects, and make conductive links. Which brings us to the next major addition, power and conductivity! Now the game features power sources, power lines, and conductive materials, adding a whole new level of depth the puzzles of HamsterVeRse!

Change Log v0.131: