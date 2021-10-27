Early Access Update: v0.131 (Halloween Special!)

Hello everyone! The third monthly update is here just in time for Halloween! So far it's the biggest update yet! This month we get a new mission, "Magmanimous Escape", two new standard customization options, and FOUR new Halloween themed customization options!
But that's not all! Along with a host of bug fixes and other improvements, the new level introduces a brand new weapon, the Crossbow, which you as the Hamster God can use to dispatch enemies, trigger environmental effects, and make conductive links. Which brings us to the next major addition, power and conductivity! Now the game features power sources, power lines, and conductive materials, adding a whole new level of depth the puzzles of HamsterVeRse!
Change Log v0.131:
Added new mission, Magmanimous Escape
Added new enemy type: Grabber Worm
Added new weapon: Crossbow
Added new customization options: (Witch Hat, Jack o' Lantern, Bat Ears, Fur Style (Zombie), Bracelet 1, Mustache 3
Added four new Gold status challenges (affected levels: Awakenings, The Elevator, The Split)
Added footstep particle effects
Added power + conductivity gameplay (power lines, power pylons, conductive materials)
Added the option to choose individual Hamsters' favorite color
Added the ability to equip jewelry to eyebrows and ears instead of just limbs
Added color highlights to the magnetic hook tethers reflecting Hamsters' favorite color
Added the ability to Pause the game
Reduced install size by 60%
Fixed an issue where Hamsters could 'turtle' when lying exactly flat on their back
Prefabs which contain building blocks not available at the current Assembler no longer appear in the Prefab Chest
Improved Slingshot gameplay
Improved Hamster control
Various tweaks to lighting in The Elevator
Various bug fixes related to UI and input
