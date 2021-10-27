 Skip to content

SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer update for 27 October 2021

v.1.1.2 - More patches...

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, gamers,

We are releasing another patch to fix any left bugs that we missed in previous patch. We hope you now can fully enjoy the game.

We also heard your suggestions, and added cooldown to SCP's in breach mode.

You can see full changelog below. Dedicated server tool may take some time to update.

Much love,

Fusion Creators Studio

v1.1.2

  • Fixed clear server list
  • Fixed invisible doors in tunnels
  • Fixed rooms hiding
  • Fixed pocket dimension SCPs dying
  • Fixed getting MTF or Chaos role on spectators
  • Fixed after save loading clipboard, wallets items disappear
  • Added damage cooldown progress bar in Breach mode
  • Saving versions prior to 1.1.2 are no longer supported.
  • SCPs cant boost in SCP-914
  • Update players tab list
  • Fixed SCP-860 (forest) in spectators
  • Added auto-restart in coop-mode for dedicated server
  • Some optimization

