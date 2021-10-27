v.1.1.2 - More patches...

Share · View all patches · Build 7612777 · Last edited 27 October 2021 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello, gamers,

We are releasing another patch to fix any left bugs that we missed in previous patch. We hope you now can fully enjoy the game.

We also heard your suggestions, and added cooldown to SCP's in breach mode.

You can see full changelog below. Dedicated server tool may take some time to update.

Much love,

Fusion Creators Studio

v1.1.2