BattleCubes: Arena - Arena Overhaul

Let us begin.

First thing first, game now features upgraded graphics.

These graphics upgrades are in form of textures, lighting, and some special effects.

Secondly, game now features simple physics.

Cubes can bounce of each other, bullets provide knocback, and can even make You spin and lose control!

Collisions deal damage to Your cube, and enemies' as well, so keep that in mind.

Dash has been reworked, and now works as follows:

Using the dash by holding space gives increased speed, so You can ram enemies (get away) with ease.

Using the dash by holding right mouse button increases Your mass, so when your cube is spining out of control, You can easily stop.

Not just that, but as your cube gains mass, it makes it harder to turn, move, and be knocked back by enemy fire/ramming.

Third, and final point, menus have been reworked.

In order to navigate use Q/E or arrows on top.

There are four menus in total.

PLAY - WORKSHOP - LAB - PROFILE

PLAY

When starting an arena, first select the difficulty.

After that choose what enemies You would like to see in the arena, and some special modifiers.

Different enemies provide different amounts of experience, and challenge.

Special modifiers further increase the difficulty, as well as bonus on total experience gained.

WORKSHOP

Workshop is pretty much the same, except coins are no longer gained.

It has been replaced with experience system.

As You play, You will gain XP which will increase workshop level.

On every level up, You gain points for WEAPON/ARMOR/ENGINE respectively.

They each track their own upgrade points, which You can invest in any available upgrade.

To unlock different weapons, armors, and engines, You just need to reach required workshop level, where previously You had to complete challenges.

Weapons/Armors/Engines are no longer upgradeable, but provide different play style and stats, just as before.

Armor now has third upgrade option in form of health regeneration.

LAB

Lab unlocks at WORKSHOP level 35, and provides special upgrades.

Lab points are gained by playing arenas, in much the same way as experience.

PROFILE

Here, You can manage how You see the game, and change quality settings.

That's it for this update (upgrade).

Have fun, and enjoy the game!