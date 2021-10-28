Stacky Halloween!

Hey Stackers,

We are pleased to announce that StackUp! (or dive trying) is officially receiving its first major update, coupled with a limited time 30% right here right now! In this post, we will be discussing the key features within Update 1, as well as quality of life changes and general improvements to our game.

HAUNTED HOUSE: The Halloween season is upon us, and that comes with a change of scenery. The once bright and colourful StackUp house turns dark and gloomy in its official deadly debut. Spiders dart across the walls with their webs, broken windows with shattered glass lie across the creaky wooden floors, and all sorts of spine-tingling sounds and music will fill your already fast-paced experience with goosebumps!

But that’s not all, here’s everything else you’ll get in the bigger and better Stack Up! (Update One):

4 PLAYER CO-OP MODE: Fellow Stackers looking for more ways to reach new heights will be pleased to hear we have listened: Water-evading enthusiasts can now create both private and public co-op lobbies, inviting your friends to a collaborative extravaganza. See where your friends are stacking, use power-ups smartly, or take a dive for the team, in this new exhilarating experience! You can now look for something a little more laid back than the classic PvP mode that was released during the summer. With the implementation of this game mode, separate co-op leaderboards will be made to go hand-in-hand (which means more end of season prizes!).

NEW POWER UP: Incy Wincy Spider will be no more with the fresh Tabasco power-up, as this will cause the water levels to rise even faster than before for a limited amount of time! Players can obtain this power-up just like any other… by catching them as they fall from the sky! Can this rundown house handle the power of its burst pipes, or will players succumb to a watery tomb?

TidyUps: This section is called TidyUps. Here we will be talking about any quality of life changes, stability and performance advancements, and general improvements to the game. In the first edition of TidyUps, we wanted to share some new features on some of things we have been working on behind the scenes:

There are now more wallpaper variations, and sturdy new wall objects for even more stacking variations!

The ‘Toggle-in’ feature is introduced in versus mode, which enables/disables the grid from being seen.

A ‘Crate notification’ will appear in the top left of the main menu if the player has any unopened crates that are filled with free cosmetics!

A ‘Bounding box’ will be displayed showing what object other players are holding, so you know where they will be placed. The leaderboards will be displayed differently so you can view the high scores of previous seasons, as well as any future ones!

NEW SWAG: Get with the times fashionistas! New customisation options are added to the game so you can customise your own unique StackUp guy in more ways than ever before! Permanent customisation options will be available that fit the normal Stack-Up theme, as well as limited-time Halloween ones only unlockable during the limited time Halloween event. Keep your eyes for the shark hat, the broken broom hammer, the Season 1 winner cosmetics, and much more!

As a quick run-down, key features include the fresh out of the box 4-player co-op game mode for pals to play, the too-hot-to-handle Tabasco Power-Up, a spooky new wardrobe full of free unlockable cosmetics, and a full-on StackUp haunted house, as the in-game world goes all out to truly embrace this terrifying theme!

We want to thank all you Stackers out there for playing the game and giving us constant advice on how to make StackUp the best version it can possibly be. We cannot believe the amount of support that the game has generated this year, and we really appreciate all the love.

That’s all for now. Thank you so much for reading! And remember… Stay Stackin’!

The PixelConflict Devs

You can check out our LinkTree https://linktr.ee/Pixelconflict , which leads you through a mix of websites and social media accounts for all things PixelConflict and StackUp!