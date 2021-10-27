🎃 Halloween Update 🎃

Boo! Sorry, didn't mean to scare ya. I'm just SO excited to tell you about all the new stuff we added to Everybody Wham Wham for Halloween!!
This time of year is special for the 4 of us at Bonte Avond because 1) we made our very first game jam game back around Halloween 2019 and 2) Halloween is basically the best day ever. I mean carving pumpkins, ghost stories by the campfire, cackling like a crazy witch -- what's not to love?
So we knew we wanted to do a fun update, but this one is extra special because this is the first time we've involved our community in designing new items! We gave them a lil template and told them to let their spooky imaginations run wild. Here's a couple examples made by Fawkes and Michelle:
We then took their designs and made them into vector art! Check out their cauldron hat and skeleton arm:
There's a whole bunch more items to find from lots more creative people (check the credits below). We'll definitely be doing more community-driven updates in the future, so if you want to take part join us in our Discord!
Patch Notes
Halloween-Themed Changes
- Two new spooky characters (appearing in the Hub on day 4 and day 8)
- Day 8 is now Halloween-themed and you can make a very special snowman
- Over a dozen new spooky items designed by our Discord community! Special thank you to to our artist extraordinaires: Fawkes, HeckinRobin, Sky Colon, Jas Wong, Martine, Michelle (Azura) and Sho Goldman
General Changes
- Performance improvements
- Filesize & Memory improvements
- Character now stand behind snowman when placing items so you can see what you do
- Throwables now flip horizontally
- Adjusted some of the match time lengths and expanded our timer algorithm for a more chill experience when you're good at making snowman
- Suspicion meter more visible
- Can't stack someone else’s snowball on top of their other snowball anymore
- Improved menu screen navigation (Play section + Discord link)
- Some color adjustments in the main menu (start screen Bonte Avond logo)
- Snowballs can be made bigger
- Snowballs are now different in 2D-depth and the highest snowball always appears on top of the others
- Items are now randomized in the Hub carriage and fewer items appear (so it is less crowded)
- You now walk next to a character to face them in a conversation after interacting instead of accidentally standing on top of them
- Some items will appear randomly and can be rare
- Redid some of the Tutorial to make text/explanations more clear
- Day 9 SPOILER: [spoiler] Sugarspider cafe all-you-can-eat cotton is now truly all-you-can-eat! [/spoiler]
- Updated credits roll visuals
Enjoy all the new features, Happy Halloween everyone!
Mark B
Changed files in this update