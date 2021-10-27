🎃 Halloween Update 🎃

Boo! Sorry, didn't mean to scare ya. I'm just SO excited to tell you about all the new stuff we added to Everybody Wham Wham for Halloween!!

This time of year is special for the 4 of us at Bonte Avond because 1) we made our very first game jam game back around Halloween 2019 and 2) Halloween is basically the best day ever. I mean carving pumpkins, ghost stories by the campfire, cackling like a crazy witch -- what's not to love?

So we knew we wanted to do a fun update, but this one is extra special because this is the first time we've involved our community in designing new items! We gave them a lil template and told them to let their spooky imaginations run wild. Here's a couple examples made by Fawkes and Michelle:

We then took their designs and made them into vector art! Check out their cauldron hat and skeleton arm:

There's a whole bunch more items to find from lots more creative people (check the credits below). We'll definitely be doing more community-driven updates in the future, so if you want to take part join us in our Discord!

Patch Notes

Halloween-Themed Changes

Two new spooky characters (appearing in the Hub on day 4 and day 8)

Day 8 is now Halloween-themed and you can make a very special snowman

Over a dozen new spooky items designed by our Discord community! Special thank you to to our artist extraordinaires: Fawkes, HeckinRobin, Sky Colon, Jas Wong, Martine, Michelle (Azura) and Sho Goldman

General Changes

Performance improvements

Filesize & Memory improvements

Character now stand behind snowman when placing items so you can see what you do

Throwables now flip horizontally

Adjusted some of the match time lengths and expanded our timer algorithm for a more chill experience when you're good at making snowman

Suspicion meter more visible

Can't stack someone else’s snowball on top of their other snowball anymore

Improved menu screen navigation (Play section + Discord link)

Some color adjustments in the main menu (start screen Bonte Avond logo)

Snowballs can be made bigger

Snowballs are now different in 2D-depth and the highest snowball always appears on top of the others

Items are now randomized in the Hub carriage and fewer items appear (so it is less crowded)

You now walk next to a character to face them in a conversation after interacting instead of accidentally standing on top of them

Some items will appear randomly and can be rare

Redid some of the Tutorial to make text/explanations more clear

Day 9 SPOILER: [spoiler] Sugarspider cafe all-you-can-eat cotton is now truly all-you-can-eat! [/spoiler]

Updated credits roll visuals

Enjoy all the new features, Happy Halloween everyone!

Mark B