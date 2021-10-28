Free Autumn Update available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7612551 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 17:06:59 UTC by Wendy

The Autumn Update is here (and just in time for spooky season!)

Plus, get 20% off Garden Story now until November 1st.

Now's the perfect chance to snag the game on sale or gift it to a friend!

Here's what's new in the update:

New shops available in Perennial Plaza

More hats and backpacks for Concord

Final upgrade levels for tools (with a new look and special feature)

Unlockables for completing Library Collections

Additional building plots

More shortcuts for easier traveling

The Autumn Update is available now on Steam and coming soon to Nintendo Switch.