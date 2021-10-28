 Skip to content

Garden Story update for 28 October 2021

Free Autumn Update available now!

Build 7612551

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Autumn Update is here (and just in time for spooky season!)

Plus, get 20% off Garden Story now until November 1st.

Now's the perfect chance to snag the game on sale or gift it to a friend!



Here's what's new in the update:

  • New shops available in Perennial Plaza
  • More hats and backpacks for Concord
  • Final upgrade levels for tools (with a new look and special feature)
  • Unlockables for completing Library Collections
  • Additional building plots
  • More shortcuts for easier traveling

The Autumn Update is available now on Steam and coming soon to Nintendo Switch.

