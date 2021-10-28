Free Autumn Update available now!

The Autumn Update is here (and just in time for spooky season!)
Plus, get 20% off Garden Story now until November 1st.
Now's the perfect chance to snag the game on sale or gift it to a friend!
Here's what's new in the update:
- New shops available in Perennial Plaza
- More hats and backpacks for Concord
- Final upgrade levels for tools (with a new look and special feature)
- Unlockables for completing Library Collections
- Additional building plots
- More shortcuts for easier traveling
The Autumn Update is available now on Steam and coming soon to Nintendo Switch.
Changed files in this update