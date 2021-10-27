Update 5 Hotfix v0.5.0.3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Pioneers!

As you may or may not have noticed, funnily enough we did introduce some new issues™️ on the previous build, there was an EOS related crash when starting a new game or loading a save which has now been fixed.

So you can now enjoy the previous fix to the fullest :D

BUG FIXES

Fixed EOS related crash when loading or starting a new game

To avoid people missing what the previous patch contained, I’m including it alongside this post in it’s original formatting.

Sorry for the inconvenience and confusion there but it’s all been sorted out.

Until next time!

Hi Pioneers!

Another day another batch of fixes :)

As always, if there’s something that’s annoying you or preventing your progress please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll be checking all your comments every day, you can let us know if we introduced new issues as well

There are more fixes to more stuff in the works but for now hopefully these make for a better experience,

We hope you’re all enjoying this new update, take it easy <3

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the HUB would spam sounds during the tutorial phase

Fixed “Press _ to dock” message getting stuck when exiting the Locomotive

Fixed a crash related to conveyor items

Potential fix for a sign related crash

Fixed being unable to close the Locomotive Menu with V

Fixed grass being missing from Rocky Desert (and possibly other locations)

Fixed some shader bugs in the AWESOME Sink UI

Fixed Building Status Indicator Lights not working

Rolled back latest EOS plugin to the previous version, this should solve all sorts of messages people are seeing when starting up the game, shouldn’t create any new issues™️

Fix for Trains with carts containing fluids not being able to go up hills

Fixed Clients not being able to save or remove colour presets in the customizer

