v988 NEXON DLC UPDATE | 2021. 10. 28

On Oct 28nd, 2021, NEXON DLC PACK has been released.
We will process a launch discount, so please keep your eyes on it.
Please check below for the details.
Update Period : Oct 28nd, 2021 2PM ~ 4PM (KST)
※ You cannot play the game during the maintenance period and you need to update the game in the game client to process our game properly.
Update Details:
New DLC Release
- NEXON DLC PACK
Watch details of NEXON DLC PACK :
NEXON DLC Store Page :
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1782170/DJMAX_RESPECT_V__NEXON_PACK/
※We are very sorry to inform you that this DLC pack will not be available for purchase in some regions. (China)
Bug Fix & Update
- Bug Fix
- Fixed issue where some gears did not show the speed
- Fixed issue where pixel effector sometimes did not show properly in OPEN MATCH/LADDER MATCH
- Fixed error with Just 1%. (sometimes the game stopped if pressed continue after a pause)
- Fixed issue where the track title did now show properly after changing language in OPEN MATCH
- Fixed issue where unnecessary fever effect was shown after restarting a track.
- Fixed issue where ORIENTAL Gear image was not shown properly.
- Fixed issue where note line was showing after Gear Disappearing effect.
- Optimized OPEN MATCH resources.
- CHanged Freestyle result BGM of ORIENTAL THEME. (Negative Nature -> Midnight Blood)
- Added Function
- Announcement has been added in Mode Select Screen.
Thank You.
