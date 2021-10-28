v988 NEXON DLC UPDATE | 2021. 10. 28

On Oct 28nd, 2021, NEXON DLC PACK has been released.

We will process a launch discount, so please keep your eyes on it.

Please check below for the details.

Update Period : Oct 28nd, 2021 2PM ~ 4PM (KST)

※ You cannot play the game during the maintenance period and you need to update the game in the game client to process our game properly.

Update Details:

New DLC Release

NEXON DLC PACK

Watch details of NEXON DLC PACK :

YouTube

NEXON DLC Store Page :

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1782170/DJMAX_RESPECT_V__NEXON_PACK/

※We are very sorry to inform you that this DLC pack will not be available for purchase in some regions. (China)

Bug Fix & Update Bug Fix Fixed issue where some gears did not show the speed

Fixed issue where pixel effector sometimes did not show properly in OPEN MATCH/LADDER MATCH

Fixed error with Just 1%. (sometimes the game stopped if pressed continue after a pause)

Fixed issue where the track title did now show properly after changing language in OPEN MATCH

Fixed issue where unnecessary fever effect was shown after restarting a track.

Fixed issue where ORIENTAL Gear image was not shown properly.

Fixed issue where note line was showing after Gear Disappearing effect.

Optimized OPEN MATCH resources.

CHanged Freestyle result BGM of ORIENTAL THEME. (Negative Nature -> Midnight Blood)

Added Function

Announcement has been added in Mode Select Screen.

Thank You.