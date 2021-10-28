 Skip to content

DJMAX RESPECT V update for 28 October 2021

v988 NEXON DLC UPDATE | 2021. 10. 28

Patchnotes via Steam Community

On Oct 28nd, 2021, NEXON DLC PACK has been released.

We will process a launch discount, so please keep your eyes on it.

Please check below for the details.

Update Period : Oct 28nd, 2021 2PM ~ 4PM (KST)

※ You cannot play the game during the maintenance period and you need to update the game in the game client to process our game properly.

Update Details:

New DLC Release

  1. NEXON DLC PACK

※We are very sorry to inform you that this DLC pack will not be available for purchase in some regions. (China)

Bug Fix & Update

  1. Bug Fix
  • Fixed issue where some gears did not show the speed
  • Fixed issue where pixel effector sometimes did not show properly in OPEN MATCH/LADDER MATCH
  • Fixed error with Just 1%. (sometimes the game stopped if pressed continue after a pause)
  • Fixed issue where the track title did now show properly after changing language in OPEN MATCH
  • Fixed issue where unnecessary fever effect was shown after restarting a track.
  • Fixed issue where ORIENTAL Gear image was not shown properly.
  • Fixed issue where note line was showing after Gear Disappearing effect.
  • Optimized OPEN MATCH resources.
  • CHanged Freestyle result BGM of ORIENTAL THEME. (Negative Nature -> Midnight Blood)
  1. Added Function
  • Announcement has been added in Mode Select Screen.

Thank You.

