Update v1.0.3

Hey Tamers, happy Wednesday.

after the last update a number of people expressed displeasure at the new stat and orb-use caps. I saw all sorts of messages about this, and about how they felt, even though it won't matter and no one is listening.

I don't want to hear that! If you have an opinion, send it to me, post it here, whatever you want, of COURSE I want to hear your thoughts and positions and wherever possible I will add more options for players to enjoy Monster Crown how THEY choose to.

Not every piece of feedback can be actioned, I'm one dude, and sometimes suggestions involve a lot more work than they might seem to at first thought - but none of that changes the fact that this community is for you, and I am always interested in hearing how you feel or what suggestions you have.

On another topic, Syleendra will no longer stalk you to the ends of the earth, it was only meant to do this if you held a lit lamp! I saw it stalking a few new players - sorry about that!

Monsters Thallox and Mathen (left) are now available in the wild. A glitch had prevented both from appearing but they're now fully available. I explain where you can find Thallox below, but I'll leave Mathen a mystery for now, feel free to read its lore for a hint!

One last thing, after I saw someone suggest it I changed the day-night cycle to a more gradual one. I'll make it even smoother in the future once I'm certain there's no performance impact - there's a colorset for morning, day, evening and night, and this new solution blends them as you move through the day, it's a little more resource intensive but shouldn't be a big deal, just want to give it a little time.

This version will be heading to Nintendo Switch next!

1.0.3

+Skill uncap option added (Check your settings)

+No longer enter a weird state when Raptor-flying while surfing

+Syleendra bug fixed

+Can no longer use Monster Moniker early, added UI indicator for it and it's now easy to remove using the wardrobe

+Thallox added to Greed's castle

+Mathen now available, the way she was always meant to be!

+More gradual day/night cycle, might become even more gradual and slow if no one has any performance issues with it

+Party scrolling now loops around (good suggestion I received on Reddit!)

Have a great night tamers!