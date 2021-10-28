Hi everyone!

We're super excited to release our biggest update so far, the Balance of Justice Update!!!

These last couple of months we set out to further analyze players' experiences, streams, reviews and gather all the feedback that we could. With all that in mind, we've worked on game improvements, enhancements, balancing, bug fixes, accessibility and new features!

The Balance of Justice Update includes:

New Alpha Umbra tunic

Controller mapping for PC and Consoles

Level design & intended path improvements

Difficulty improvements and balancing

Enemy and bosses position adjustments

New filters for Camera Mode

Environment art enhancement (polish and new props)

Light improvements

Post process enhancements

Vfx and material clean up & improvements

Fine mesh tuning in several areas

Sound improvements and additions to some enemies, vfx and areas

Reverb polish

Umbra voice adjustments & polish

Difficulty mode improvement and changes: Regular, Hard and Brutal

Added difficulty descriptions

Lasers can now be parried

Bosses hit react animation improvement

Ground Gru improvements

Game percentage fine tuning

Spin attack charge consistency [not lost with other interactions]

All cutscenes are skippable once the game is beaten

All pouch limits increased by one

All quests now update correctly

Golden lust spirit radius increased

Added an elevator in the graveyard

Several code tool fixes

File duplicate and renaming

New Blue Fire desktop icon

Discord Server link added to the main menu

Tons of bug fixes and general clean up for: audio, cameras, collision, localization, npc’s, safe points, item location, voids and more.

Blue Fire has changed and improved so much since launch thanks to all the constructive feedback we've gotten, so we hope you enjoy this update and look forward to hearing more feedback from you all. Remember to share it on our Discord. :)

Cheers!

Robi Studios