Version 0.9.0.0 - Turn-based combat

Hello friends! It's time for a new version 0.9.0.0 and a major update. Time for a turn based combat system - an all-new combat mode. This is a really big event for all of us.

Now the game has 2 completely different battle modes - the good old battle in real time (arcade mode) and the new one - turn-based. You choose how you want to fight the battle. Both modes bring the same rewards and results.

The new fight will get even better. I am waiting for your feedback and suggestions. I want to thank all of you for your anticipation and support.

And one more good news - the game is participating in the upcoming Halloween sale. I wish you all a great mood and an exciting game.

P.S. And finally, I'll tell you about the rules of turn-based combat. You can find the same instructions in the game.

The goal is to destroy all opponents

The battlefield is divided into two parts. The left one is yours, the right one is the enemy.

Leaders enter the battlefield automatically.

A character is randomly selected. He decides who is the first to deploy the troops and attack. Another character builds his army depending on the location of the enemy.

Reinforcements can be summoned on your turn to your part of the battlefield

To the first line next to the enemy

On the line where your troops are located

In front of your fighters and behind them

There can be no empty lines between fighters

If there is an empty space between the lines of fighters - fighters move to the center of the field

After being summoned, a fighter can only act on the next turn.

A fighter can use 1 skill for each weapon 1 time per turn. Each Skill requires Energy. (If Skill is required more than maximum and Energy is greater than 0 - Skill can be used)

Skills have different ranges

Melee - 1 line,

Spears - 1 and 2 lines,

Bows and pistols - 2 and 3

Shotguns - 2, 3 and 4

You can attack any character on the line.

Ranged weapons cannot shoot at close range (Melee only possible)

The "Meditation" skill restores maximum Energy (the character must have at least one unused weapon)

After that, the character cannot use skills until the end of the turn.

Armor reduces damage by its own amount

The Raise Shield skill grants damage absorption until the next turn.

Damage cannot be less than 1

In melee combat, the enemy responds to the blow (Uses Skill)

If there are no available Skills - Riposte strike is not used

A flank strike is applied if the opponent is to the left or right in the line. (There should not be an ally next to the enemy)

Flanking deals 50% more damage.

Riposte strike cannot be Flank strike